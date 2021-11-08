



Michigan travels to Penn State for Big Ten Tournament semifinal match

What you need to know

Michigan will travel to No. 1 Penn State on Wednesday, November 10, for the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament.

UM is 3-4 all-time against the Nittany Lions in the Big Ten Tournament.

The Wolverines each played in the semifinals against Penn State for the past two seasons. THIS WEEK

Wednesday 10 Nov — at Penn State – Big Ten Tournament Semifinals (State College, Pa.), 12 noon

TV: Big Ten Network | Live stats | live video Full Match Notes (PDF) Social media: facebook | Twitter | Instagram ANN ARBOR, I. – The University of Michigan’s four-seeded men’s soccer team (8-6-3) travels to No. 1 Penn State on Wednesday (Nov. 10) for a semifinal game against the Nittany Lions at Jeffrey Field. The afternoon game will be broadcast live on the Big Ten Network. UM and Penn State will face it for the third consecutive season in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament. The Wolverines took a 1-0 win in the 2019 season and the Nittany Lions took a win in the 2020-21 season. Wolverine Bites Michigan is all-time 18-19-2 in the Big Ten Tournament after taking the 2-1 victory over Wisconsin in the quarterfinals on Sunday (November 7). The Wolverines won the Big Ten Tournament in the 2010 season, taking a 1-0 semifinal victory against Wisconsin before advancing to a 4-1 win over Penn State in the championship game. Michigan narrowly trumps its opponents 23-21 and trumps its opponents 216-176 after giving up just three shots to the Badgers in its most recent outing. The Wolverine defense was a clutch for Michigan not only in the backline, but offensively as well. This season, four defenders have scored a goal, including: Ryan Schultz , who scored his first career goal against the Badgers on Sunday (November 7). Together with Schultz, Brennan Callow and Declan Gaffney also both scored their first collegiate goals this season, while Umar Farouk Osman scored his 11th career goal in the 2021 campaign. Junior transfer Uriel Zeitz stepped it up late in the season after returning from injury. Zeitz scored his first goal as Wolverine against Rutgers (October 22) in just his second game back in limited minutes before scoring the game winner against Wisconsin (November 7) in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament. Michigan’s depth has been an important part of the team’s success this season, as it hasn’t started with the same starting grid in any of its 17 games to date. A slew of injuries have forced the Wolverines to adapt and dig into their reserves all season, which allowed Callow to earn his first significant minutes and a starting role in late September. Michigan also failed to see the return of graduate senior and MLS conscript Joel Harrison until the last game of the regular season. Opponent example Penn State

Michigan follows the all-time series 11-13-4 Penn State leads the all-time series with Michigan 11-13-4, including the Nittany Lions’ final Big Ten Tournament win over the Wolverines in Spring 2021. The Wolverines have seen their successes in Happy Valley, as they are 2 – 2-1 in the last five encounters dating back to 2015. However, UM suffered a 2-1 loss in the 2021 regular season at State College. The Nittany Lions earned the regular season Big Ten crown and are 11-6-1 in the 2021 season after beating Michigan State 2-0 in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament. Penn State averages 1.67 goals per game, surpassing its opponents 30-17 behind eight goals from Andrew Privett and seven goals from Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year Peter Mangione. In goal, Kris Shakes has started 15 games and has a save rate of .776 with 52 stops in the season. As a team, the Nittany Lions put together six shutouts, two of which came in their last two appearances.

