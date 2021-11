Video: Protest on the field interrupts Northwestern vs. Iowa

EVANSTON, Ill – Nine protesters stormed onto the field Saturday night at the end of the first half of Northwestern’s 17-12 loss to No. 19 Iowa. Nine protesters took to the field to display handmade signs during the first half of Northwestern vs. Iowa on Saturday, November 6, 2021. (Photo by Lauren Withrow) The protesters displayed handmade signs that read “WRITE NUPD INVESTING IN BLACK LIVES”, “STOP FINANCING THE WAR IN PALESTINE”, “DEPARTMENT OF DEATH”, and more. NUPD refers to the Northwestern University Police Department. After several minutes of game delay, a person dressed in Iowa gear also ran onto the field and ran through the boards, causing some to fall to the ground. The person used an obscene hand gesture as they left the field and then stood behind the end zone with arms raised, encouraging a response from the fan. As the person dressed in Iowa outfit exited the field, security began closing in on the protesters, who then dropped their signs and exited the field through the south side. After the game, Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald told reporters that his first focus is “the health, safety and well-being of our student athletes.” “There is an arena for the athletes, the officials, the coaches and those who should be in it,” Fitzgerald continued. “Every time that gets compromised, it gives you a break, and you have a lot of worry and concern. I don’t know if anyone saw it, but that’s all I focused on was trying to keep our boys away.” Fitzgerald switched to talk about Bryan Heinz, a former Northwest defensive back who served in the US military in Afghanistan and was honored by the program this weekend. Twitter accounts of a handful of student organizations claim responsibility for the protest. The organizations include NU Community Not Cops, Students for Social Justice in Palestine, Northwestern Graduate Workers, Fossil Free Northwestern, NU Dissenters, and Students Organizing for Labor Rights. Northwestern Community Not Cops – a student organization advocating divestment of police systems for investments in black communities – presented a list of demands to Twitter. The list includes meetings between students and the Northwestern Board of Trustees, resources that protect survivors of sexual assault, and more. The university has not yet released an official statement about the incident. This story will be updated as more information becomes available. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following us on Twitter: Facebook- @SIWildcatsDaily Twitter- @SIWildcats Daily & Lauren Withrow at @lolowithrow

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.si.com/college/northwestern/football/northwestern-vs-iowa-game-interrupted-by-on-field-protest The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos