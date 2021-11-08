Tournament Roundup: St. Mary’s Hockey Wins First-Ever Overtime Tournament Match





St. Mary’s (8-8-2) will face number 4 Ipswich (6) in the Division 4 Round of 16 on Wednesday night. FIELD HOCKEY Division 4 Round of 32 #7 Lynnfield 6, #26 North Brookfield 1 The offense came to play for the Pioneers in an opening round victory on Saturday afternoon. Lynnfield (8-6-5) will receive Number 10 Georgetown in the Division 4 Round of 16 Wednesday (2:30). BOYS FOOTBALL Division 1 Round of 32 no. 17 St John’s Prep 3, No. 16 Weymouth 0 The Eagles took the shutout-victory at Cronin Memorial Stadium on Saturday-afternoon. Seniors Mark Patturelli and James Gikas each scored one goal, as did sophomore Graham Kramer. Senior Ryder Vigsnes added two assists, while goalkeeper Joey Waterman made three saves to record his ninth shutout of the season. St. John’s Prep (10-5-4) now goes to No. 1 Hingham in the Division 1 Round of 16 Tuesday night (7). No. 5 Leominster 3, No. 37 Peabody 2 (OT) Despite a strong effort all night Saturday, the Tanners came up just short in extra time. Peabody closes out the season at 8-9-1. Division 2 Round of 32 No. 4 Plymouth North 4, No. 36 Marblehead 3 The Magicians fought back to tie the score three times, but in the end Plymouth North was able to score another goal and advance to the next round. Schuyler Schmitt, Isaiah Pina and Brogan McGorray each scored one goal in the loss to the Magicians, while goalkeeper Hayden Leveroni made a number of key saves to keep his team in the game. Marblehead closes the season at 9-8-3. Division 3 Round of 16 No. 9 Greater New Bedford 3, No 24 Lynnfield 1 Lynnfield closes the season at 9-7-3. Division 4 Round of 32 No. 14 Winthrop 8, No. 19 Bishop Connolly 3 Gustav Hemmingsen had a great day for the Vikings with four goals and one assist, while Aymane Cherki scored one goal and one assist. Esteban Alvarez added two assists in the win. Winthrop (11-6-2) now goes to face No. 3 Rockland on the road in the Division 4 Round of 16 Wednesday (4). Division 5 Round of 32 No. 10 KIPP 7, No. 42 Franklin County 0 Marco Escobar once again led the way for the Panthers in victory, with a hat-trick to lead the attack. Jelder DeLeon played a fine game in midfield, while Jefferson Paz played well defensively. KIPP (15-4-0) will face number 7 Westport in the Division 5 Round of 16 Tuesday (2). GIRLS FOOTBALL Division 1 Round of 32 no. 10 Concord Carlisle 1, No. 23 Peabody 0 (OT) The Tanners held the game scoreless for 80 minutes, but Concord-Carlisle managed to find the net when extra time came. Emma Bloom played well in the net for the Tanners throughout the game, while Branae Craveiro and Sam Simmons played well defensively. Connie Patturelli, McKayla Fisher and Emily McDonough also played well in the loss. Peabody closes out the season at 7-6-4. Division 3 Round of 32 No. 15 Newburyport 1, No. 18 Swamp Scott 0 The Big Blue just couldn’t generate enough attacks to find the back of the net in Saturday’s loss. Swampscott closes out the season at 10-5-4. No. 9 Austin Prep 3, No. 24 Lynnfield 1 Lynnfield closes the season at 9-6-4. AMERICAN FOOTBALL Non-playoff games Newton South 21, Lynn Classic 12 Ram’s quarterback Brian Vaughan Jr. rushed for a touchdown in Saturday’s loss at Manning Field. Prior to the competition, Classical honored its group of 10 seniors — Kyle Durant, Mohammed Dale, Daren Omoregie, Derek Omoregie, Angel Valintine, Arthur Kirk, Victor Robels, Nick Tinkham, Mamadou Bah and Josiah Severe — for their contributions to the competition . program over the years. Classical (5-4) will conclude its season on the road on Peabody Friday (7).

