ISU, OSU and TCU Earn Week 10 Football Awards





american football

11/8/2021 12:00:00 PM

The Iowa State duo of Will McDonald IV (defensive) and Andrew Mevis (special teams) joined TCU’s Chandler Morris (offensive) and Oklahoma States Jaylen Warren (newcomer) in Week 10 as Big 12 football award winners. Warren took his fifth award of the season, while McDonald and Mevis were honored for the second time. Morris earned his first recognition. Morris made his first career start, racking up a total of 531 yards (461 passes, 70 rushing) for the second-best total in TCU history in the Horned Frogs 30-28 win over #12 Baylor. His 461 passing yards (29-of-41) were the fourth most in a game in program records. Morris now ranks third in Big 12 history for most passing yards in a first career start. The 461 yards are also the third most nationally since 2012 for a player in his first career start. Morris is the first TCU quarterback to pass 400 yards since Kenny Hill threw for 449 against Oklahoma in 2016. He scored his first touchdown as a Horned Frog on a 12-yard goalkeeper in the first quarter and also had his first career reception (seven yards). ). McDonald IV registered career highs in tackles (6) and sacks (2.5) in Iowa States 30-7 victory over Texas. He was pivotal in helping ISU keep the UT offense at a season low of 206 yards, with only 81 yards in the second half. McDonald IV broke the school record for career sacks in the game and now has 27.5. He has resigned at least one in 18 of his last 24 games. Mevis was 3-of-3 on field goals and 3-of-3 on PATs in ISU’s Texas win. The field goals were from 24, 29 and 51 yards. The 51-yarder was his second 50-plus FG of the season. Mevis has scored 11 consecutive field goals, the second longest streak in school history. He is now 9-of-11 on FGs over 40 yards. Warren finished with 78 rushing yards to lead all players in the game at just 16 carries (4.9 yards per carry) in OSU’s 24-3 West Virginia win. He scored a 13-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter to seal the win for the Cowboys. Warren added nine receiving yards to bring his all-purpose yardage to 87, also the most for the Cowboys on the day. Six of Warren’s 16 carries resulted in a first down or touchdown. Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week Chandler Morris, TCU, QB, Fr.



Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week Will McDonald IV, ISU, DE, Jr. Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week Andrew Mevis, ISU, K, Sr. Big 12 Newcomer of the Week Jaylen Warren, OSU, RB, Sr.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://big12sports.com/news/2021/11/8/isu-osu-and-tcu-earn-week-10-football-awards.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos