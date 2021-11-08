Sports
Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns hope history repeats itself after confident win in Cincinnati – Cleveland Browns Blog
CINCINNATI — After throwing an absolute strike to David Njoku for an exclamation, fourth quarter touchdown, Baker Mayfield stepped to the end zone to celebrate. The Cleveland Browns quarterback then rushed to the sidelines, where defensive teammates Anthony Walker and Ronnie Harrison Jr were waiting with high fives.
Last season in Cincinnati, Mayfield and the Browns suddenly found an identity. Back in the Queen City on Sunday, Cleveland would very well have rediscovered it.
Mayfield and the embattled Browns put the Odell Beckham Jr. saga emphatically behind them with a resounding 41-16 win over the Bengals. For the first time all year, they looked like the 2020 squad flowing through the season en route to the franchise’s first playoff appearance since 2002.
The defense was opportunistic, starting with Denzel Ward’s 99-yard pick-six on Cincinnati’s opening drive.
The running game was overwhelming, culminating in Nick Chubb’s 70th touchdown streak.
And without worrying about who did or did not get the ball, Mayfield played clear and sharp, underlined by his 60-yard touchdown bomb to Donovan Peoples-Jones.
After those three plays, the Browns became the first NFL team since 1967, according to Elias, to produce defensive, rushing and passing touchdowns of at least 60 yards in the same game.
More importantly, Cleveland finally looked like a team that could get back to the playoffs. And make a little noise in it too.
“We needed that win. Our whole dressing room needed it. And they knew it. Played for each other,” said Mayfield. “I trust the guys in this dressing room. When the hardship hit, no one backed down. It’s been a long week. I’d be lying if I said otherwise. But proud of these guys.”
Again, the reversal could be attributed to addition by subtraction.
Last year, the Browns stumbled to Cincinnati midway through the season. They had just lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Mayfield had a hard time. There was not much clicking.
Then, in the opening series, Beckham was lost to a season-ending knee injury for a year. And almost immediately, Mayfield and the Browns left.
Mayfield completed a franchise-record 21 consecutive passes that day, throwing up five touchdown passes, including the winner of the game.
On Sunday, Mayfield didn’t set the same big numbers. But he was just as efficient.
He wore a perfect quarterback rating of 158.3 in the third quarter. He spread the ball to eight different pass catchers. And he delivered a series of key throws that kept the Bengals from ever seriously threatening a rally.
“I wouldn’t even want to compare the two,” said coach Kevin Stefanski, when asked about Mayfield’s two outings in Cincinnati. “I would tell you, he showed today that he was playing at a high level. He saw it very, very clearly.”
Mayfield started seeing it all so clearly last year in Cincinnati, and Cleveland was a different team the rest of the way.
Back in Cincy, Mayfield had that look again. Maybe getting the Browns ready for a redux in 2020.
