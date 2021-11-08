LHSAA Football Support Release Postponed To Monday For Booker T. Washington Appeal | Prepare sports

The LHSAA will release the final soccer playoffs at 11 a.m. Monday, a day later than originally scheduled.

The organization will hear an appeal from Booker T. Washington (New Orleans) after an LHSAA ruling late in the week caused the school to forfeit its first seven games of this season, a stint that included six wins. A source with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed the scheduled hearing for Monday at 9 a.m.

The contestation period for the final placement report used to determine playoff placement was from midnight to 8 a.m. Sunday. The LHSAA noted the delay on its website and did not initially disclose a reason for the wait. The organization later said in an email that there was a dispute in the Class 3A bracket. Booker T. Washington is in Class 3A.

The LHSAA determined during a routine record check at Booker T. Washington that a football team transfer student did not have enough college credits at his previous school to qualify for athletics, said coach Wayne Reese Jr. Saturday.

The coach said his players were made aware of the ruling just before Booker T. Washington defeated McDonogh, 35, 13-8 on Friday at Pan American Stadium.

A successful appeal would place Booker T. Washington in the 32-team class 3A class. Based on the LHSAA’s power rating formula, the Lions would have a No. 13 seed, good enough for a first-round home game.

Those forfeitures have more consequences than just Booker T. Washington. LB Landry, who defeated Booker T. Washington on the field this season, would have a No. 17 placing in the 4A class without those forfeitures. Now LB Landry has a No. 24 seeding placement.

Brother Martin and De La Salle lost their recent appeal hearings after separate LHSAA rulings calling for schools to forfeit multiple football games. Brother Martin forfeited the first five wins for what would otherwise be an undefeated season. De La Salle forfeited the first six games, a period that saw four wins.

Booker T. Washington’s appeal should only affect the Class 4A and 3A braces. The only way those parentheses will change is if Booker T. Washington wins his appeal.

Power ratings displayed on the LHSAA website for all other classes and divisions should remain largely the same regardless of Booker T. Washington’s appeal.

The Division I power ratings posted on Sunday showed the Catholic League champion Jesuit with a No. 2 seed and see you in the quarterfinals. The Blue Jays would play the first round winner between No. 7 John Curtis and No. 10 Holy Cross. Another anticipated quarterfinal would be No. 5 St. Pauls at No. 4 Scotlandville places.

Other projected first-round matchups would pit No. 6 Rummel against No. 11 Brother Martin with the winner to play at No. 3 CE Byrd and No. 8 St. Augustine against No. 9 Shaw with the winner to play at No. 1 to play Catholic-Baton Rouge.

De La Salle, with a number 10 seed in Division II, would play at number 7 Teurlings Catholic. The winner would advance to No. 2 U-High in Baton Rouge.

No. 5 Newman would have a bye into the Division III quarterfinals to play at No. 4 Episcopal. No. 3 St. Charles, also with a bye, waits for the winner between No. 6 Dunham and No. 11 Holy Savior Menard.

In class 5A, No. 3 Ponchatoula (vs. No. 30 Thibodaux), No. 4 Destrehan (vs. No. 29 West Jefferson), No. 8 Chalmette (vs. No. 25 Haughton) and No. 14 John Ehret ( vs. No. 19 East Jefferson) expected to open the playoffs at home.

Other local 5A qualifiers include No. 21 Hahnville (at No. 12 Benton), No. 24 Northshore (at No. 9 West Monroe), No. 28 Covington (at No. 5 Ruston), and No. 32 Slidell (at No. 1 Zechariah).

Class 4A would be No. 1 Edna Karr and No. 3 Warren Easton on either side of the bracket for a potential state championship matchup at the Caesars Superdome.