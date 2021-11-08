Men’s basketball opens season on Tuesday against number 3 Kansas in Champions Classic





East Lansing, Michigan State’s men’s basketball team travels to New York City to play in the season-opening Champions Classic against No. 3 Kansas at Madison Square Garden, the world’s most famous arena, on Tuesday, November 9 (7:00 PM). The Spartans geared up for the regular season with a pair of exhibition victories, first a 92-58 decision against Ferris State on October 28, and then an 83-60 win over Grand Valley State on November 4. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN, with Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Holly Rowe touting all the action. TCF Bank Spartan Media Network’s radio call can be heard on one of its 38 affiliates and on the web at MSUSpartans.com, with Will Tieman handling the play-by-play and Matt Steigenga as the color analyst. The game can also be heard on Sirius, XM and the Internet 85.

About the Spartans The Spartans return nine letter winners from last year’s team that finished 15-13 overall and 9-11 in the Big Ten, reaching the NCAA tournament for the 23rd straight season, the second-longest active streak in Division I.

MSU has won five of its last seven regular-season games, including three against teams in the Associated Press’s top five.

Including team captains Gabe Brown and Malik Hall , head coach Tom Izzo welcomes back six players who started at least five games apiece last year.

and , head coach welcomes back six players who started at least five games apiece last year. Other players with experience in the lineup returning this year include Redshirt senior forward Joey Hauser , who averaged 9.7 points and 5.6 rebounds and started 16 times.

, who averaged 9.7 points and 5.6 rebounds and started 16 times. Also returning is senior forward Marcus Bingham Jr. , who had five starts last year and averaged 3.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game, was among the best in the Big Ten.

, who had five starts last year and averaged 3.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game, was among the best in the Big Ten. sophomore guard AJ Hoggard average 2.5 points and 1.8 rebounds in 13.4 minutes and junior striker Julius Marble started nine games with an average of 4.0 points and 2.1 rebounds. Exhibition overview Michigan State recorded a pair of exhibition game victories to kick off the 2021-22 season, beating Ferris State, 92-58, on Oct. 27, followed by an 83-60 win over Grand Valley State on Nov. 4.

freshman guard Max Christie averaged 15.5 points and 3.5 rebounds while connecting with 57.9 percent of his field goals (11-of-19) to lead three players in double figures.

averaged 15.5 points and 3.5 rebounds while connecting with 57.9 percent of his field goals (11-of-19) to lead three players in double figures. Senior attacker Gabe Brown averaged 15.0 points and 5.0 rebounds, while making 58.8 percent of his shots (10-of-17), including 54.5 percent from 3-point country (6-of-11).

averaged 15.0 points and 5.0 rebounds, while making 58.8 percent of his shots (10-of-17), including 54.5 percent from 3-point country (6-of-11). Red Shirt Senior Attacker Joey Hauser added 11.0 points and 7.5 rebounds and senior forward Marcus Bingham Jr. added 9.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 blocks in 17.0 minutes. At the champions classic Michigan State is 4-6 all-time in the Champions Classic.

MSU then hit-No. 6 Duke, 75-69, at last year’s event, which was played in Durham, NC due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kentucky has a 5-5 record in the Champions Classic, Duke is 6-4 and Kansas is 5-5. About Kansas Kansas enters the 2021-22 season at #3 in the Associated Press preseason poll and #3 in the USA Today Coaches poll.

The Jayhawks went 21-9 last year, finishing with a 12-6 record in the Big 12 (runner up).

Kansas returns four starters from last year’s team, led by junior guard Ochai Agbaji, who averaged 14.1 points and 3.7 rebounds in 33.6 minutes last season.

The Jayhawks also return two other players to score in double figures, including 6-10 junior center David McCormack, who averaged 13.4 points and 6.1 rebounds, and redshirt sophomore Jalen Wilson finished third on the team with 11.8 points and led the team with 7.9 rebounds.

Kansas also adds redshirt senior guard Remy Martin, an Arizona transfer who averaged 19.1 points and 3.7 assists last season. Series history Michigan State and Kansas have met 14 times prior to Tuesday night’s game, with each team recording seven wins.

MSU has a 2-1 lead in games in the Champions Classic.

The Jayhawks won the final game, 92-87, at BankersLife Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, and won the final two games overall, including a second-round win of the 2017 NCAA tournament.

MSU’s last win in the series was a 79-73 win in the 2015 Champions Classic in Chicago behind a triple-double of Denzel Valentine (29 points, 12 rebounds, 12 assists).

