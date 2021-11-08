Brown, Dotson Earn Weekly Awards From Big Ten





8-11-2021 11:14:00 o’clock Brown is the Defensive Player of the Week, while Dotson is the Co-Offensive Player of the Week

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. Penn State Senior Security Ji’Ayir Brown and senior wide receiver Jahan Dotson both earned weekly accolades from the Big Ten on Monday. Brown was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week, while Dotson earned Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week with Purdue’s Aidan O’Connell. Brown is Penn State’s second defense honorary title this season Brandon Smith on September 20 (auburn). Dotson is also Penn State’s second winner on offense this season and joins Sean Clifford on September 27 (Villanova). Penn State has an offensive winner for the first time since 2017 and a defensive winner in the same week, when Saquon Barkley and Jason Cabinda both won after the game in Michigan. Ji’Ayir Brown Brown had a pick-six of 87 yards in Maryland to seal the win. It is the fifth longest interception return in school history.

Brown’s four interceptions this season are the most by a PSU player since Amani Oruwariye had four in 2017.

Brown has a hand in six takeaways this season (four interceptions, two fumbles). He is the first Nittany Lion to have four interceptions and two fumbles in a season since the current assistant recruiting coordinator Alan Zemaitis in 2005 (six interceptions, two fumbles)

in 2005 (six interceptions, two fumbles) Brown’s four interceptions lead the Big Ten and rank third in the FBS. Jahan Dotson Dotson posted a career-high and program-record 242 receiving yards in Maryland, an improvement on Deon Butler’s 216 yards vs. Northwestern in 2006.

Dotson also equaled career highs with 11 receptions and three touchdowns against the Terrapins, his fifth career multi-touchdown game.

Dotson is the only Power Five receiver and one of two FBS receivers with 240 yards and three touchdowns in a game this season, joining Northern Illinois Trayvon Rudolph (14, 309, 3 vs. Kent State).

Dotson is one of two FBS receivers and the only Power Five receiver, with at least 70 receptions, 930 yards and nine touchdowns in their first nine games of the season, joining Western Kentucky’s Jerreth Sterns (104, 1,276 11).

Dotson is the first Big Ten receiver to have at least 70 receptions, 930 yards and nine touchdowns in the first nine games of a season since Northwestern’s Austin Carr (70, 1,010, 10) in 2016.

The senior has a reception in 38 straight games, dating back to October 20, 2018 against Indiana, which ranks fifth among current FBS players.

Dotson has five or more receptions in 11 consecutive games, dating back to the Michigan State game in 2020, the longest streak among current FBS players.

Dotson is the only Nittany Lion in the program’s history to catch at least five passes in 11 consecutive games.

Dotson leads the Big Ten in 2021 receptions (71, t-6th nationally), and is second in receiving scores (9, 6th), receiving yards (932, 11th), and receiving yards per game (103.6, 11th ).

The 71 grabs are currently the fourth most in a season at Penn State, while his 932 yards are ninth and nine touchdown receptions are sixth. For information on Nittany Lion Club membership and ticket information for the 2021 Penn State Football season presented by PSECU, as well as club seating at Beaver Stadium, fans can visit www.PSUnrivaled.com, or call 1-800-NITTANY on weekdays starting at 9 a.m. – 16.00 hours The 2021 Penn State football season is presented by PSECU.

