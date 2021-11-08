Sports
Preview of the 2021-22 women’s basketball season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. After getting wet feet, the 2021-22 campaign marks the second place for the Bellarmine University women’s basketball team in Division I.
In his first season in D1, Bellarmine set a 5-17 record. The Knights, Under 10th Year Head Coach Chancellor Dugan, peaked in their first ASUN Conference series, racking up a four-game winning streak, including a two-game sweep of Kennesaw State and victories over Stetson and Jacksonville.
Bellarmine, an ASUN tournament team, will try to build on its D1 debut in Year 2 at the highest level of the NCAA.
WHO’S BACK
Bellarmine returns a significant portion of the team, including three incumbent starters as senior forwards Lauren Share and Sheniqua Coatney and senior security guard Kathleen Scott.
Part is back for a fifth season. The frontcourt veteran has played in more than 100 games in her career, starting for most of the previous three seasons. Part was second last season with Bellarmine in rebounding (4.0) and third in score (9.0). She delivered a 22-point match against Stetson last season. Share won the competition’s Facebook fan vote for ASUN Preseason Player of the Year.
Coatney was an impact transfer for Bellarmine last season. She led the team in rebounding (5.7) and field goal percentage (47.4) and fourth in scoring (8.3). The 27 points she brought in against Jacksonville and the 12 rebounds she racked up against Liberty were both individual highlights of the season for Bellarmine.
Scott registered over 40 starts in her first three seasons. She led the team last year in assists (2.5) and third in rebound (3.5), while averaging 5.6 points and finishing fifth in the conference in free throw percentage (79, 3). Scott earned the majority vote from Facebook fans for ASUN Preseason Defensive Player of the Year.
senior security guard Presley Brown played in 65 games in her career, finishing fourth on the team in rebounding (3.2) and fifth in scoring (6.3) last season. She registered 14-point consecutive games against North Alabama last year.
Junior guard Ashlee Harris and senior security guard Bailee Harney averaged 22.0 and 13.7 minutes last season, although Harris is recovering from injury. sophomore guards Hannah Farrell and Claire Knees appeared in 21 games each in their debut seasons while sophomore guard Lydia Reimbold and sophomore ahead Lucy Robertson both averaged over nine minutes per game in their early years.
WHO’S NEW
Jaela Johnson brings experience to the backcourt as the red shirt junior spent three seasons and appeared in 44 games in Toledo before transferring to Bellarmine. Red shirt sophomore guard Mackenzie Keelin is also doing well after playing her freshman season at Tennessee Tech before joining the Knights.
Bellarmine has three real freshmen on hold Bralee Trice and Anzley Adwell and forward Haley Stoklosa.
WHO’S GONE
Bellarmine has two huge pairs of shoes to fill the backcourt after striking guards graduate Tasia Jeffries and Breia Torrens.
Jeffries was a second-team ASUN All-Conference roster last season and the team’s top scorer (13.8). Torrens was the team’s second leading scorer (10.6) and was an ASUN Preseason All-Conference roster.
The duo hit 75 three-pointers together. They were also the team leaders in minutes played.
IN OUR VIEWS
Bellarmine opens the season Friday in Cincinnati. The Knights will follow on AP Preseason No. 6 Louisville on Nov. 16.
The non-conference list also includes notable games such as a November 23 game in Ohio and home games against Morehead State (Nove. 27) and Western Kentucky (December 2) state schools. The Knights also play on December 12 at Austin Peay State, which will join ASUN next season.
Bellarmine opens ASUN action on January 5 in Jacksonville State. The Knights’ home debut will be January 8 as they welcome Eastern Kentucky. Both JSU and EKU are new to ASUN this season.
BEFORE THE RISE
Before moving to D1 last season, Bellarmine played 16 games in the NCAA II tournament, starting with a 1986 campaign that ended in the Elite Eight.
That was the first of four Elite Eight shows for the Knights, which also advanced to the National Quarter-finals in 1990, 1991 and 1994. The latter team earned a place in the Final Four and was inducted into the Bellarmine Athletic Hall of Fame in 2009 .
The Knights earned two NCAA II Tournament bids under Dugan, making back-to-back appearances in “The Big Dance” in 2016 and 2017. In the previous season, Bellarmine captured the GLVC Tournament title. The Knights won additional conference crowns in 1983, 1986, 1994 and 1996.
For more coverage of Bellarmine athletics, follow us on Twitter (@BUKnights), Instagram (BUKnights) and Facebook (BUKnights).
