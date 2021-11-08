Texas Tech puts Joey McGuire in charge of football program





LUBBOCK, Texas Joey McGuire, a 2020 inductee into the Texas High School Coaches Association Hall of Honor, has been named the 17th head football coach in Texas Tech history, director of athletics Kirby Hocutt announced on Monday. Joey McGuire, a 2020 inductee into the Texas High School Coaches Association Hall of Honor, has been named the 17th head football coach in Texas Tech history, director of athleticsannounced on Monday. McGuire, who over the past five seasons has helped build Baylor into a Big 12 title contender after a storied career at Cedar Hill High School, will be formally introduced at a press conference on Tuesday. More details about his introductory press conference will be announced later this afternoon. McGuire will join the Texas Tech athletics division immediately and will assume head coaching duties immediately after the 2021 football season. Sonny Cumbie will continue to serve as Texas Tech’s interim head coach for the three remaining games of the regular season and every game in the bowl. “We are excited about this new chapter in Texas Tech Football led by Coach McGuire,” said Hocutt. “From the outset, our search committee was impressed not only by his important ties to the state of Texas, but also by his enthusiasm and desire to serve as head coach at Texas Tech. We are delighted to welcome Coach McGuire and his wife Debbie in our Red Raider family.” During his five seasons in Waco, McGuire’s statewide ties helped develop a Baylor program that appeared in the 2019 Big 12 Championship game and the Allstate Sugar Bowl, one of three times the Bears have played during his tenure in Waco. qualified for bowl. McGuire has been Baylor’s head coach for the past three seasons. McGuire made the jump to Baylor after a legendary run as head coach at Cedar Hill High School in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Over his 14 seasons, he took a Cedar Hill program that had not won a playoff game prior to his tenure and led the Longhorns to 12 consecutive playoff appearances and three state championships, including back-to-back titles in 2013 and 2014. Cedar Hill was an impressive 141-42 during McGuire’s tenure as the Longhorns also claimed the state title in 2006, only his fourth season as head coach. Cedar Hill was the state’s runner-up in 2012, kicking off a run where the Longhorns were among the most dominant programs in Texas. Cedar Hill won nine bi-district titles and seven district crowns overall during McGuire’s tenure. McGuire and his wife, Debbie, have two children, a daughter Raegan and a son Garret. Garret was a quarterback at Baylor from 2017-20 before joining the Carolina Panthers as a coach for the 2021 season. Raegan is a graduate of Texas Tech University. JOEY MCGUIRE CARRIRE EXPERIENCE 2020-21 Baylor Associate Head Coach (Outside Linebackers)

2019 Baylor Associate Head Coach (Defensive Ends)

2017-18 Baylor Assistant Coach (Tight Ends)

2003-16 Cedar Hill High School Head Coach We have our husband. Let’s go!#WreckEm pic.twitter.com/ZPwcHr7gA0 — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) Nov 8, 2021

