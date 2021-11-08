What happened to the bills? Plus, Browns, Broncos perform after a rough week

Hi everyone, I’m Zach Pereles. Nice to meet you all! As of today, I’m the one who has all the sports news and stories you need to know: who did what and why, what happened last night and what it means in the future.

A little bit about me: I’m from Virginia and grew up with sports fans in DC, and I went to Northwestern University. So it was a tough fall on the football front…to say the least. Shout out to the Washington Football Team farewell week this week – you can’t lose if you don’t play. I’ve had many experiences as a fan, some good ones (thanks, 2018 Capitals, 2019 UVA basketball and 2019 Nationals) and some bad ones (OK, a lot of bad ones), so I can promise I’ll make you smile through the big wins and for a to be a virtual shoulder to cry on after the heavy losses.

Now on to the news. Week 9 of the NFL season is half way through and it has been an absolute dandy. Apologies in advance if the bills cost you in your survival pool.

The Broncos and Browns.

In the past week, two 4-4 AFC teams said goodbye to their most recognizable player. As such, Sunday served as a huge barometer of how the rest of the season could go for both teams. After all, losing a franchise icon like the Broncos did with from Miller and go through a messy breakup like the Browns did with Odell Beckham Jr. can’t be easy.

Could the Broncos and Browns respond? The answer was “yes”. An emphatic yes. An all caps YES. How works? double digit wins on the road YES sound?

Let’s start with the Browns, who went to Cincinnati and dominated. Nick Chubb made its way to 137 riveting yards and two touchdowns on just 14 carries. Baker Mayfield threw two touchdowns, and the defense picked Joe Burrow twice.

this is whatour NFL insider Jason La Canfora said about the win:

Camphor: “More than anything, it allows Mayfield to relax, further encourages (Head Coach Kevin) Stefanski and GM Andrew Berry and their mark on the turnaround of this franchise, and it closes the chapter on the OBJ experiment.” That started before their arrival with an emphatic victory that could be a springboard for more story-changing play in the future.”

Meanwhile, the Broncos traveled to Dallas with a 0-4 record against teams with a winning record this season. It was their first game without Miller on the roster since 2010. Meanwhile, the Cowboys Dak Prescott returned and had won six in a row. Looks like we all knew how this one was going to go, right?

wrong.

The Broncos led a whopping 30 in a game that ended 30-16. Denver — multiple starters on either side of the ball — ran over, around and through the Cowboys defense for 190 meters. Meanwhile, the defense stopped Prescott from 48.7% completion rate, which was his worst ever in a home game. Jonathon Cooper did his best Von Miller impression by collecting a few sacks, the first of his career.

La Canfora didn’t mince words:

Camphor: “The Broncos called the Cowboys outsmart. Maybe Dak Prescott should have taken another week off to continue to heal, as this was the worst the Cowboys attack has seen in a long time, and full marks to the Broncos for scoring van Denver had nearly 100 rushing yards in the first half alone, crept up the Dallas run game, handled the Cowboys’ series of receivers, and held the ball 41:12 (!).”

The Browns and Broncos wins are a testament to the players and coaching staff of both teams. This week was full of emotion, frustration and distraction, all of which could have easily carried over to Sunday. None of them did. Not even close.

Honorable Mention

From 2018 to 2020, Lamar Jackson was 1-7 as a starter (including playoffs) when his team trailed by double digits. This year, he is 3-1 in those situations, including an entertaining 34-31 overtime win over the Vikings on Sunday. Jackson recorded his 10th regular season game with 100 or more rushing yards, tying Michael Vick for most ever by a quarterback. A few uncomfortable memories for the Bengals, Browns and Steelers: Jackson is only 24 years old.

And not such a good morning for…

Josh Allen (Bills quarterback, not Jaguars defense tackling him in the photo below).

The Bills lost to the Jaguars, 9-6. I repeat:

THE BILLS LOST TO THE JAGUARS, 9-6.

This is a real score in a real game between one of the NFL’s supposed best teams and one of the NFL’s worst teams. The Jaguars finished as 15.5-point home underdog at Caesars Sportsbook.There have been only six major disruptions since 1990. That doesn’t look good for the Bills, who are supposed to be Super Bowl candidates.

Last week, the Bills tied 3-3 with the lowly Dolphins at halftime, before eventually withdrawing. That was just a small hiccup — a poor half. But now we really have to ask ourselves what’s going on with the bills, and more specifically, what’s going on with josh allen?

Bills fans, avert your eyes. On Sunday, Josh Allen has…

Took four bags , his most loss since 2019

, his most loss since 2019 Had three turnovers for the first time since 2019

That’s bad news because 2020 was Josh Allen’s breakthrough year. And Sunday looked a lot like Josh Allen before the outbreak, as NFL pundit John Breech noted in his Week 9 numbers.

breech presentation:“This game was an offensive disaster for the Bills, who just couldn’t do anything right on that side of the ball on Sunday. Josh Allen looked like he was traveling through time and playing the 2018 version of himself in Jacksonville.…This might be the most embarrassing loss of any team in 2021.”

It could just be another bleep. Buffalo fans hope so. In the meantime, The battle for the name Josh Allenended with an unlikely winner. Josh Allen, the outstanding edge rusher of the Jaguars, stole the show against the Bills’ Josh Allen. He just became the second ever Jaguar with an interception, a sack and a fumble at recovery in one game. The other was Tony Brackens in 1999. Now impress all your friends with that one, and tell them who sent you.

Not so honorable mention:

Roof Prescott threw a few touchdown passes late to the Broncos to make his stat line look good, but make no mistake: this was a complete dud. By three quarters he had only 79 passing yards. I think it’s worth writing this down to a weird game. It’s one that we’ll look back on in a few months and wonder “what happened?” — but it certainly deserves a less honorable mention. Here’s more about the Cowboys from our NFL expert Patrik Walker

Titans group effort, Rams sloppiness lead to Sunday Night shock

When it was announced a week ago thatDerrick Henry would miss the rest of the season, the immediate question was “Can the Titans survive this?”

The answer is yes. Look, no one is going to “replace” Derrick Henry. No one can really come close. But the best way to minimize the impact of the injury is to get a lot of people on their feet, not just the one who takes on the running back role. On Sunday night, that’s exactly what the Titans got when they stunned the Rams in Los Angeles, 28-16.

Here is a list of just a few of the many players who have risen:

Jeffery Simmons , the highly talented 2019 first round pick, had three bags . He had 2.5 all season going into the night. The Titans pressure Matthew Stafford all night.

, the highly talented 2019 first round pick, . He had 2.5 all season going into the night. The Titans pressure Matthew Stafford all night. Kevin Byard had a pick six , his fifth interception of the season. Only Trevon Diggs has more this season.

, his fifth interception of the season. Only Trevon Diggs has more this season. Adrian Peterson hit the game-sealing touchdown less than a week after signing with the team.

hit the game-sealing touchdown less than a week after signing with the team. Ryan Tannehill rebounded from an opening drive interception and had two touchdowns: one through the air and one on the ground.

Meanwhile, the Rams were completely out of their minds. Orders abounded from the offensive line, missed shots from Matthew Stafford and penalties. SO. A LOT OF. SANCTIONS. 12 for 115 yards, to be exact. Those 115 yards were the most ever by a team coached by Sean McVay. Yaks.

Patrick Mahomes isn’t quite back, but showed up when the Chiefs needed him

When the NFL schedule came out in May, packers vs. Chiefs at week 9 watched as a potential game of the year. Instead we got 20 points combined, a rough first career start from Jordan Love and a still frustrated Patrick Mahomes.

While the Chiefs’ attack is still a long way from what we’ve seen in recent years, it was just enough for a 13-7 win. Facing third and 10 with less than two minutes to go, vintage Mahomes appeared.

here’s morefrom our NFL expert Cody Benjamin:

Benjamin:“Mahomes, meanwhile, was again erratic, barely dodging another pick as he desperately tried to play conservative ball, but made some key off-script shots late in the game to seal the win.”

As for the Packers, if they hadn’t blocked two kicks, we might have been talking about a second straight win on the road. Instead they hope that Aaron Rodgers be back sooner rather than later. Because Rodgers has not been vaccinated, he will not be able to train until Saturday at the earliest.

Kyle Larson Wins 2021 NASCAR Cup Series



Kyle Larson finished an outstanding season with his first Championship in the Cup Series, Martin Truex Jr.Sunday in Phoenix for his 10th win of the season.

The title comes about a year and a half after Larson uttered a racist slur at an iRacing event held while the NASCAR season was on hiatus during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Larson was suspended indefinitelyand lost all its sponsors. He was eventually recovered, and a year later is on top of the sport.

On Sunday, Larson gave credit to his crew after the win, saying he couldn’t have succeeded without them:

Larson:“There were so many points in this race that I didn’t think we would win. And without my pit crew at that last stop, we wouldn’t be here. They are the real winners of this race, they are the real champions. I’m just blessed to be part of this group.”

The best thing I’ve seen on the internet

Have you ever been to a sporting event and the seats weren’t? quite what did you envision? Well don’t complain about it Ronika Stone and Anna Love, the girlfriend and mother of Packers QB Jordan Lov . respectivelye.

They were in the very last row of Arrowhead Stadium. Like, you know when you’re on a plane and you start your descent, and you can slowly see more and more things – forests, then buildings, then cars – appear? Stone and Love probably felt that way.

Anna Love has never missed one of Jordan’s games, even when he wore a red shirt as a freshman in Utah state, so she definitely wouldn’t miss this one… even if her son looked all like a tiny speck of the field. And honor Stone, who laughed through it when her boyfriend made his first NFL start.