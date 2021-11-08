EAST LANSING, Michigan – Michigan State women’s basketball begins the 49th season of Spartan basketball. MSU opens the campaign against Morehead State on Tuesday, November 9 at 6 p.m. at the Breslin Center. The Spartans closed the shortened 2020-21 season with a 15-9 record and advanced to their 18th NCAA tournament.

In their only exhibition play of the season, the Spartans defeated Northwood 95-49. Despite a slow start, MSU had five players in double-digit profits. In her Spartan debut, freshman guard/striker Mathilda Ekh scored 15 points.

Masks are mandatory indoors for all persons. Michigan State University requires all campus visitors, faculty, staff, and students to wear a mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

Spartan head coach Suzy Merchant begins her 15th season at the helm of the squad. She has a record of 296-157 at MSU, along with a career record of 497-277. Merchant aims to become the second Spartan women’s basketball coach to achieve 300 wins over MSU. Karen Langeland is the all-time leader with a 376-290 record at MSU. Merchant is also 12 wins away, tying Langeland for the most Big Ten wins by an MSU coach with 156.

Higher Guard of the State of Michigan Nia Clouden returns to the Spartans’ front-runners, averaging 18.7 points and 3.9 assists per game last season. She was named to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and WBCA Preseason Watch List for the Nancy Lieberman Award. She was also named to the Big Ten preseason All-Big Ten team.

SCOUTING MOREHEAD STATE

In their only exhibition of the season, Morehead State fell home to Georgetown (Ky.) on Nov. 4, 72-63. The Eagles had four players in double digits, led by 17 points by Alana Denson, who also added five rebounds.

Tuesday marks the regular season debut for head coach Cayla Petree, who was named the 11th head coach in program history. She comes to the Eagles after successful stints at Gulf Coast State College and South Plains College. Last season, the Eagles finished the season with a 7-16 overall record and were 6-13 in Ohio Valley Conference action.

SERIES HISTORY VS. EAGLES

Michigan State has an overall series lead over Morehead State, 1-0. The Spartans defeated the Eagles, 93-48, in East Lansing in 2019. Then freshman forward Julia Ayrault had her first collegiate double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

MASK UP, MICHIGAN

SEASON OPENERS

All-time, the Spartans are 34-15 in season openers, but 26-2 when the opener is in East Lansing. Coach Merchant is 11-3 in season openers at MSU and has won 17 of her last 20, including her time in Eastern Michigan.

In last season’s opener against St. Francis, the Spartans won 77-44. Kendall Bostic and Nia Clouden led all scorers by 15 points each. Clouden also registered her fourth career double-double by adding a game-high 10 assists. Taiyier Parks chipped with 11 points, while Tory zment scored 10.

MEET THE NEW BIES

MSU introduces five freshmen to the team this season, including Miss Basketball DeeDee Hagemann (Detroit, Michigan), Brooklyn Rewers (Coeur d’Alene), Isaline Alexander (Keswick, Ontario), Mathilda Ekh (Vasteras, Sweden) and Lauren Walker (Marietta, Georgia). The Spartans also added graduate transfer Tamara Farquhar coming to MSU from Purdue.

LAST TIME OFF

Five Spartans hit double digits when the Michigan State women’s basketball team went into action on October 31 for the 2021-22 season with a 95-49 practice win over Northwood in the Halloween-themed Spartan Spooktacular.

Prior to the match, there were games and trick-or-treating in the hall, as well as a halftime costume contest.

Michigan State finished the game with five in double figures led by 20 points and four assists from junior guard Alyza Winston . Freshman guard/striker Mathilda Ekh had a solid 15-point Spartan debut, while both junior guard Moira Joiner and freshman guard DeeDee Hagemann scored 12. Senior guard Nia Clouden scored points with five assists. Michigan State passed the ball well with 30 assists on 37 baskets made.

CLOUDEN TO LIEBERMAN WAITING LIST NAMED

Michigan State Women’s Basketball Senior Guard Nia Clouden was named to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and WBCA Preseason Watch List for the Nancy Lieberman Award.

The award is now 23 years old and recognizes the best point guard in NCAA Division I women’s college basketball. To be considered for this prestigious award, candidates demonstrate the leadership, playmaking and ball handling skills of 1996 Hall-of-Famer Nancy Lieberman.

Clouden, a resident of Owings Mills, Maryland, was fifth in the Big Ten by scoring last season, averaging 18.7 points per game. A year ago, a first-team All-Big Ten roster, Clouden also averaged 3.9 assists per game last season. She shot a career-best 46.4 percent from the field, along with 32.4 percent from outside the arc and 78.0 percent from the charity streak.

Last season, Clouden was one of only six players in the Big Ten with multiple 30-point games, including three. She scored a career-high 34 points in Michigan on February 16.

BRING BACK THE NUMBERS

The Spartans returned 84% of their score from last season, including the top seven scorers. Despite end of season injuries to senior Tory zment and Julia Ayrault , MSU is still bringing back much of its firepower. Combined senior security guard Nia Clouden and junior guard Alyza Winston averaged 29.3 points and 5.9 assists per game. Senior attacker Alisia Smith averaged a team-leading 6.2 rebounds per game, while adding 8.7 ppg.

PLAY THE BEST TO BE THE BEST

During the regular season, the Spartans will face eight teams that have advanced to the NCAA tournament, including B1G foes, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Northwestern, and Rutgers. MSU opponents Florida Gulf Coast and West Virginia also made it to the NCAA tournament last season.

CLOSE THE GAMES

The Spartans have been extremely effective at closing games in recent years, winning 223 of their last 236 games (0.945) when they led with five minutes remaining, including 173 of their last 188. State 258-19 (.931) in a lead with five minutes to go. Last season, MSU was 14-0 with five minutes left.

CLOUDEN DESERVES PRESEASON HONORS

Michigan State Women’s Basketball Senior Guard Nia Clouden has been named a 2021-22 Preseason All-Big Ten by both the coaches and media, capturing the honor for the second consecutive season.

During the 2020-21 season, Clouden was fifth in the Big Ten in scoring, averaging 18.7 points per game. It was the most points per game by a Spartan since Tori Jankoska averaged 22.6 ppg during the 2016-17 season. Clouden, a native of Owings Mills, Maryland, earned her third consecutive All-Big Ten honor after being named to the first team last season.

