Texas Tech hires Baylor associate coach Joey McGuire as head football coach





Texas Tech has hired Baylor associate head coach Joey McGuire as its next head football coach. The Red Raiders announced this on Monday. McGuire, a successful Texas high school senior, is in his fifth season with Baylor and his third as the team’s associate head coach. He has coached tight ends, defensive ends, and inside linebackers with the Bears. “We are excited about this new chapter in Texas Tech Football led by Coach McGuire,” said athletic director Kirby Hocutt. “From the outset, our search committee was impressed not only by his important ties to the state of Texas, but also by his enthusiasm and desire to serve as head coach at Texas Tech. We are delighted to welcome Coach McGuire and his wife Debbie in our Red Raider family.” McGuire replaces Matt Wells, who fired Texas Tech on October 25 despite a 5-3 record in his third season. Texas Tech also considered Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, USC offensive coordinator and former Texas Tech quarterback Graham Harrell and others for the vacancy. 2 Related McGuire led Cedar Hill High School to three Texas State Championships, 12 consecutive playoff appearances, and a record of 141-42. He was inducted into the Texas High School Coaches Association Hall of Honor in 2020. McGuire joined Matt Rhule’s staff at Baylor in 2017 and was a top contender to replace Rhule after Rhule left for the Carolina Panthers of the NFL. He remained on staff under Baylor coach Dave Aranda. McGuire will assume head coaching duties immediately after the 2021 football season. Sonny Cumbie will continue to serve as interim head coach of the Red Raiders for the three remaining regular season games and every game in the bowl. The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal first reported on Monday McGuire’s expected hiring.

