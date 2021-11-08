Sports
Oklahoma State to #BlackoutBPS vs. TCU
american football
Full notes available here
The base
The Oklahoma State soccer team (8-1 overall; 5-1 Big 12) returns to Stillwater to face TCU (4-5 overall; 2-4) at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 7:00 PM CT Big 12).
Buy your tickets and #BlackoutBPS
Season and single game tickets to Cowboy football games are available at okstate.com/tickets or by calling the OSU ticket office at 877-ALL-4-OSU. Fans interested in tickets can also text the OSU ticket office at 877-255-4678. Single game tickets to the TCU game start at $50. Saturday’s festivities include the pregame block party on Hall of Fame Avenue, several events honoring Barry Sanders, and the first-ever “Blackout” of Boone Pickens Stadium, where all fans are encouraged to dress in black attire rather than the traditional “Sea of Orange.” The theme of Saturday’s competition is Military Appreciation in association with Folds of Honor. OSU will honor veterans as well as the 42 Folds of Honor scholarship recipients at OSU. Both the Black Daggers Parachute Team and a military helicopter flight before kick-off are part of the events.
In the air
The game will be broadcast by FOX with Tim Brando and Spencer Tillman on the phone. It will also be broadcast live on the Cowboy Radio Network, with Dave Hunziker handling play-by-play, John Holcomb analyzing and Robert Allen reporting from the sidelines. Fans outside the Cowboy Radio Network can listen to the OSU broadcast for free through the Varsity Network app.
In Honor of a Legend – Barry Sanders Joins the OSU Ring of Honor and Unveils Statue
1988 Heisman Trophy-winning running back Barry Sanders will be honored as part of Saturday’s festivities. At 5 p.m., a statue of Sanders will be unveiled outside the northwest corner of Boone Pickens Stadium. The unveiling ceremony is free and open to the public. The statue is about nine feet tall and made of bronze by the artist Harold Holden of Enid. Sanders becomes the fourth person to have a statue on the Oklahoma State campus, along with former President Henry Bennett, OSU’s first African-American student, Nancy Randolph Davis, and benefactor Boone Pickens. Sanders will also receive the Cowboy Football Ring of Honor in the stadium during halftime. In addition, Sanders joins his OSU teammate and fellow Hall-of-Famer Thurman Thomas as the top two names in the Ring of Honor.
In the ranking
Oklahoma State debuted at number 11 in the first College Football Playoff rankings of 2021 last week, and this week’s CFP rankings will be released Tuesday night. OSU comes in this week and has been included in 12 consecutive CFP polls dating back to November 5, 2019. The Cowboys have been in the CFP rankings in six of the last seven seasons. OSU ranks 10th in this week’s AP Top 25, continuing a run of 14 consecutive seasons in the poll. The streak, which began in 2008, is the 10th longest active streak in the nation. Including this season, OSU has been in the top 15 in the AP poll in 12 of the past 14 seasons. It has had a top 10 position in the AP poll at some point in 10 of those 14 years. The Cowboys are #10 in this week’s USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. TCU is not ranked in any of the major polls.
The series
Saturday’s game marks the 32nd meeting between Oklahoma State and TCU, with the series dating back to 1915. The 2021 season marks the 10th consecutive year that the teams have met, beginning when TCU joined the Big 12 for the 2012 season. OSU has a 16-13-2 all-time series advantage, including a 10-4 lead in Stillwater. OSU has won six of the last 10 in the series and five of the last six at home. Mike Gundy is 5-4 against TCU and Jerry Kill is 0-0 as head coach against the Cowboys.
Oklahoma State at a distance
Oklahoma State is 8-1 on the year, deciding its own fate in the Big 12 title race. The OSU defense is performing at a historic level. In the last two games, the Cowboys defeated Kansas 55-3 and West Virginia 24-3, marking the first time OSU has held back-to-back opponents on three or fewer points since 1934. The Cowboys are led by defense by Butkus Award semifinalist Malcolm Rodriguez, who is one of the FBS leaders in tackles both this season and for his career. He is one of nine senior starters for a unit that ranks No. 3 in the FBS in total defense and has allowed the fewest yards per game (4.41) since 1984. Spencer Sanders just won his 20th game of his career as a starting quarterback. Jaylen Warren ranked 14th in FBS in rushing yards and receiver Tay Martin has at least one receiving touchdown in each of his last three games.
A win in the state of Oklahoma would…
Keep the Cowboys in the top two of the 2021 Big 12 leaderboards.
Make it 9-1 or better for the first time since 2015 and for the fifth time in the Mike Gundy era.
Give it a seven-game winning streak at Boone Pickens Stadium.
Give it wins in seven of the past 11 games vs. TCU, and in six of the past seven vs. TCU in Stillwater.
Make the Cowboys all-time 17-13-2 against TCU and 11-4 against TCU in Stillwater.
Improve Mike Gundycareer record vs. TCU to 6-4.
Improve Mike Gundy‘s record in Big 12 games to 89-56.
Give it wins in 11 of the last 12 games and 17 of the last 21 games, dating back to the 2020 season.
Make it 145-67 in its history when playing as an AP-ranked team.
Make it 133-38 in its history when playing as a higher AP-ranked team than its opponent.
Make it 80-17 in the last 97 games against opponents outside the AP Top 25, dating back to 2010.
Notable stripes and trends entering the game
OSU has kept its last two opponents on a combined total of six points and an average of 138.0 yards of total offense.
OSU has rushed each of its last three and five of its last seven opponents under 100 yards.
OSU has kept five of its last six opponents under 200 yards.
OSU’s defense is the only one in the Big 12 with more interceptions (8) than allowed TDs (6).
OSU has kept 18 of its last 20 Big 12 opponents below their season scoring average.
OSU has won 77 consecutive games while keeping his opponent under 20 points, dating back to September 13, 2003, the longest active spell in the FBS and the longest since at least 1980.
OSU has held his opponent scoreless on his game-opening drive in 20 of the past 26 games.
OSU has kept its opponent at less than a 50 percent third-down conversion rate in 20 consecutive games.
OSU has held its opponent to fewer than 20 first downs in eight consecutive games.
Malcolm Rodriguez has recorded at least five tackles in 17 consecutive games.
Tay Martin has a touchdown reception in each of his last three games.
OSU has been decided 30-11 in their past 41 games by less than 10 points.
OSU is 37-6 in their past 43 halftime games, dated September 17, 2016.
OSU dates back to 2005 and is 42-4 when not making any sales.
Dating back to 2008, OSU is 68-8 in winning the revenue battle.
OSU has won three of its last four overtime hours.
OSU has forced 22 turnovers in the past 13 games.
