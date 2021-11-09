Preview CU Women’s Basketball 2021-22





Many teams will look different after missing last season, but while the Clarkson University Women’s Basketball team has put together an 11-game schedule in 2020-21, the Golden Knights will also have a largely new roster as the team has 10 newcomers join the four letter winners for the 2021-22 season. As one of the few teams in the region to play last season, the Green and Gold put together a 6-5 record, including seven games against Route 11 rival St. Lawrence University. Most of the minutes from a year ago came from the robust senior class, so the Golden Knights have five new starters and a different lineup in 2021-22. Clarkson University Women’s Basketball Squad 2021-22

Clarkson University Women’s Basketball Schedule 2021-22 Returning for Clarkson are a few postal players, an athletic wing and a point guard. seniors Lauren Bell and Maddie Pratt spent several seasons with the Knights, leaving them on the back burner. Bell led the team in field goal percentage at 51.3% and averaged 4.3 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. Pratt has consistently given the Knights 12 to 14 minutes per game over her three seasons off the bench, contributing 3.7 points and 2.5 boards per game a year ago. Junior point guard Mariah benavides started as a freshman and in her sophomore season still played more than 20 minutes per game, averaging 5.7 points and 1.6 assists per game. Elaina Porter also played about 15 minutes per game a year ago, two minutes per game less than in her freshman season, but her average per game rose to 4.0 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. Great understanding of the massive turnover the Golden Knights would endure, head coach Maureen Webster was busy recruiting eight freshmen. At least one, and probably two, will be in the starting lineup led by guards Lauryn Withrow and Ruthie Nolan , as the pair are both 5-8 or taller and resemble the versatile athletic athletes who have seen the Golden Knights excel in recent seasons. Shooting guards and point guards Cassidy Dumont , Likhita Chanda , Veronica Tache , Kailey Johnson , and Grace Towler round up the rest of the backcourt recruits while Raine Tweedy will see many minutes on the inside as a post player who can also shoot from the outside. Join the large group of first-year seniors Emma Griffin and sophomore Ava Pushor . Griffin, a 5-9 guard, and Pushor, a 6-0 forward who also plays as a goalkeeper on the Knights football team, will provide depth and some additional leadership as student athletes who understand the rigors of balancing athletics and academics .

