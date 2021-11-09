Jeremy Colliton’s unwavering confidence made his Blackhawks go up and down

Jeremy Colliton was always sure he would succeed with the Blackhawks.

The young coach didn’t show off that immense self-confidence in an arrogant or ostentatious way. His lack of outward emotionality, austere looks, and day-to-day stability actually hid it quite well.

But all the while it was there.

You have to believe in what you are doing, Colliton said in July 2019. You have to have faith in your plan. Of course, [Ill] accept input and be flexible and take the information as it comes in, then adapt. But you have to trust your gut and believe in what you are doing. And that comes across when you get your message across.

Almost exactly two years later, in an interview this summer, Colliton was even more certain that the long-awaited payout was coming.

Since I’ve been here, the goal hasn’t really changed: we want to be an elite team, year after year, he said. We have taken many steps in that direction. It’s not always a straight line…[but] it’s nice to be a part of the journey. And if we have that success, it will be quite rewarding.

On the one hand, Colliton could never have done the job without that unshakable confidence. Only because of this was he able to overcome the remarkable succession of extenuating circumstances that plagued his three-year tenure.

It helped him replace legendary coach Joel Quenneville mid-season in 2018 and deal with the incessant skepticism that Hawks fans harbored for him given his age and predecessor. It helped him navigate the 2020 COVID break and coach the team to a fleeting win over the Oilers in the playoff bubble.

It helped him oversee the logistically weirdest and most difficult NHL season in history in 2021 and keep the ragtag Hawks surprisingly competitive throughout the season.

It helped him hold on through former general manager Stan Bowmans’ half-baked and wildly fluctuating plans for the Hawks, ranging from a one-foot-in retooling in 2019-20 to a total rebuild in 2021 to all-in brashness in 2021- 22.

It helped him juggle the public outcry over the Hawks sexual assault scandal. He addressed the media daily, while those actually responsible Bowman, Quenneville, John McDonough and of course Brad Aldrich hid most in silence.

And it helped him gain and maintain the trust of many within the organization, including veteran players in the locker room. Patrick Kane, in particular, came to see Colliton as a true contemporary.

I give Jeremy a lot of credit, Kane said Sunday, a day after interim GM Kyle Davidson fired Colliton over the Hawks 1-9-2 start.

He has been through a lot…[and] he did really well. He has a very bright future as a coach. He is a very smart hockey mind.

On the other hand, Colliton’s self-confidence too often crossed the threshold of stubbornness for no reason or, worse, outright inflexibility.

He stood proudly behind his hybrid defense system, although his defenders never fully pushed through and his teams constantly lost scoring opportunities. His open communicative coaching style only applied to players he liked, some to a ridiculous degree (e.g. David Kampf), and did not apply to players he didn’t like (e.g. Dylan Strome).

Despite his supposedly analytical approach to hockey and absolutely analytical personality, he often didn’t make decisions that matched what the data suggested.

And especially in the waning weeks of his coaching career, when absolutely nothing was going right, Colliton nevertheless refused to change anything he set up, be it illogical lines, monotonous topics of conversation, or his much-discussed system. Even as the ship sank, Colliton chose to imagine it smoothly sailing into harbor rather than trying everything possible to plug the gaps.

That mentality was not foreign to Colliton. It reflected the same perseverance, unflappable determination and assurance in imminent success that initially landed him the Hawks head coach job.

But in the end it lost for him too.