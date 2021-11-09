Who is Khalil Herbert? Meet the Bears rookie returning for David Montgomery





When people hear the name “Khalil” associated with the Chicago Bears, many NFL fans probably think of six-time Pro Bowl linebacker Khalil Mack. But there’s a new Khalil in Chicago: declining Khalil Herbert. After David Montgomery started running with the Bears, he left the week 4 game against the Lions with a knee injury, and Herbert stepped in to take his place as the lead going back into his rookie season. Montgomery finished his 2020 season with 1,070 rushing yards, the sixth most in the NFL. There’s a chance he’ll return to the field for the Bears’ Week 9 “Monday Night Football” game against the Steelers. David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert become a legit RB duo for the #bears once Monty comes back from injury. The passing offense has its issues, but the run game could be insane with the two sane in the backfield. Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) October 26, 2021 MORE: David Montgomery injury update The Lions game eventually became Herbert’s NFL debut, which he had just seven yards in three carries. A week later, against the Raiders in his first official NFL start, Herbert rushed for 75 yards in 18 runs. So, how did Herbert get here? Sporting News has everything you need to know about his first year running backwards leading up to his primetime debut on ‘Monday Night Football’. When did the bears draw Khalil Herbert? Herbert was selected by the Bears in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft as the 217th overall pick. He was the first of three Bears picks in the sixth round. MORE: Full List of Bears 2021 NFL Draft Picks Where did Khalil Herbert go to college? Herbert spent 2016-2019 as a running back for the University of Kansas. In those four years, he rushed for a total of 1,735 yards. He also had 14 hasty touchdowns in Kansas. For the 2020 season, Herbert transferred to Virginia Tech, where he played his best year of college football. In 11 games with Virginia Tech, Herbert rushed to a career high of 1,183 yards and scored eight hasty touchdowns. He also had 179 receiving yards with one receiving touchdown, the first and only in his collegiate career. In his 46 career collegiate games, he rushed for a total of 2,918 yards with 22 rushing touchdowns on 475 carries. In addition, he caught 34 passes for 297 yards and had one receiving touchdown. Year School Hasty Attempts Rushing yards Rushing TDs 2016 Kansas 44 189 3 2017 Kansas 120 663 4 2018 Kansas 113 499 5 2019 Kansas 43 384 2 2020 Virginia Tech 155 1.183 8 Khalil Herbert 2021 NFL Stats Herbert played in five NFL games this season and started in four of them. The Bears have won only two of the five games he played in. So far this season, however, Herbert has rushed 351 yards in 81 carries and scored one hasty touchdown. His 351 rushing yards rank fifth among the running back rookies in the NFL this season. With only five games played, that’s a pretty good place to land. Through his four starts, he has rushed 344 yards, which is since the fourth in the NFL this season. He lands in the final four weeks behind Derrick Henry, Jonathan Taylor and Damien Harris. Thanks to Herbert’s numbers, the Bears have come in fourth this season in terms of most hasty recruits by teams. Before getting injured, Montgomery had two 100+ rushing yard games. With the addition of Herbert, he didn’t let the Bears’ hasty play fall apart. The only 100 yards rushing game Herbert’s had was against the Buccaneers, and he happened to be the first to run back to a total of 100 yards against the Buccaneers this season. He remains the only player to do so. Even when Montgomery comes off the injured reserve list, Herbert is expected to remain a key part of the Bears offense. Most likely the two will share the field equally. Bears HC Matt Nagy makes it clear that David Montgomery will still get the bulk of the carry despite the emergence of Khalil Herbert. Won’t lose a carrying case. Mark Grote (@markgrotesports) Nov 4, 2021 Week Game (result) Hasty Attempts Rushing yards Rushing TDs 4 Lions (W, 24-14) 3 7 0 5 Raiders (W, 20-9) 18 75 0 6 Packers (L, 24-14) 19 97 1 7 Corsairs (L, 38-3) 18 100 0 8 49ers (L, 33-22) 23 72 0

