Australian Cricket Infrastructure Fund | Queensland Cricket





Cricket is investing more than ever in strategic community cricket facility projects through the Australian Cricket Infrastructure Fund (ACIF), now with additional support from the Australian Cricketers’ Association through the Grassroots Cricket Fund. Through the ACIF and Grassroots Cricket Fund, Queensland Cricket and Cricket Australia offer clubs, associations, schools, councils and other cricket facility managers the opportunity to apply for seed funding for cricket facility projects that are prioritized under the Queensland Cricket Infrastructure Strategy 2018-2028. Full funding guidelines for the ACIF (including the infrastructure contribution of the Grassroots Cricket Fund) are available in the online application form. APPLY HERE – QC STRATEGIC APPLY HERE – QC MAJOR APPLY HERE – QC MINOR IMPORTANT DATA Season 2021-22 ACIF applications for Queensland will open on Monday 13 September 2021.

Season 2021-22 ACIF applications for Queensland close on Friday, November 5, 2021. FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS 1. How much financing can I apply for? The 2020-21 ACIF for Queensland will provide funding in the following categories: Community Cricket Infrastructure Grants – Minor = $1,000 – $10,000 Project examples: Stands, practice facility conversion, minor facility/pavilion conversion, supporting infrastructure

Start-up financing up to 50% of the total project costs (with a lower % favorable assessment) Community Cricket Infrastructure Grants – Major = $1,001 – $30,000 Project Examples: New exercise facilities, significant oval upgrades, sports lighting, facility/pavilion upgrades change, major refurbishments.

Start-up financing up to 50% of the total project costs (with a lower % favorable assessment) Strategic Cricket Infrastructure Grants = $30.001 + Strategic projects are outlined in the Queensland Cricket Infrastructure Strategy 2018-2028. To discuss possible partnerships in strategic projects, please contact Christian Hunt, State Infrastructure Manager directly at [email protected] or on 0432 329 577. 2. How can I apply for funding from the ACIF? There is a formal online application process for each ACIF ’round’. Apply here. You are encouraged to click on the collaboration concept feature in the submission request form so that the QC staff can review your application and possibly assist you with the details of your application. 3. What types of projects receive funding from the ACIF? Queensland cricket projects prioritized under the Queensland Cricket Infrastructure Strategy 2018-2028 will also be prioritized for ACIF seed funding. All project plans for applications to the Australian Cricket Infrastructure Fund must comply with Cricket Australia’s Community Cricket Facility Guidelines. QCIS strategic priorities and projects will be updated regularly. ACIF funded projects in Queensland typically focus on one or more of the following QCIS objectives: Activate existing infrastructure to increase participation

Creating flexible and inclusive cricket environments,

Enlarge facility Sustainability and/or Capacity,

Improving the quality of the cricket infrastructure, and/or

Supporting, strengthening and connecting Talent Pathways. Typical projects include the construction or upgrade/refurbishment of cricket pitches, ovals, practice facilities, changing rooms, pavilions and other cricket supporting infrastructure with a growing focus on the development and improvement of sports lighting. 4. Who can apply to the ACIF? Clubs, associations, councils, schools, facility managers or other organizations in Queensland with a role as tenant, owner, user or manager of a community cricket facility. 5. Are there any projects that the ACIF does not support? The ACIF does not support: Projects that have already started

Sports equipment (e.g. stumps, balls)

Routine maintenance or maintenance equipment

Temporary facilities

Projects not targeting club and community cricket

Projects that can be covered by insurance

Previously funded facilities (unless a new facility component or phase), and

Facilities with no/limited public access

Cricket oval picket fence (unless part of a larger project)

Storage sheds (unless part of a larger project) 6. What if my project does not meet the funding guidelines? You are advised to make sure that your project meets the guidelines before applying. Funding guidelines for the ACIF are available here. If your project does not appear to qualify, please contact your local Cricket Manager or the State Infrastructure Manager of Queensland, Christian Hunt ([email protected]) to discuss how Queensland Cricket can assist you with developing your project or to access other financing options. INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS Queensland Cricket works closely with Gabba Sporting Products as an infrastructure partner. Queensland-based Gabba Sporting Products is the leading Australian manufacturer of sports infrastructure infrastructure for both indoor and outdoor sports complexes and is now Queensland Cricket’s preferred supplier for cricket complex equipment, nets and artificial pitches. Gabba offers top quality products that will make your club look and feel like a professional outfit. We partnered with Gabba because we know the company can be trusted to provide value for money and the best follow-up service for your infrastructure. We recommend that you contact Gabba Sporting Products to discuss your infrastructure requirements. You can call Mitch or Dustin on (07) 3394 4200.

