Cricket Legend Kapil Dev Says Indian Players Put IPL For Country





Indian legend Kapil Dev accused the country’s cricketers of prioritizing the money-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) over national service after the pre-tournament favorites were dumped from the T20 World Cup. If the players would rather play IPL than play for the country, what can we say? I believe every player should be proud to play for his country, Dev, who led India to a World Cup victory in 1983, told Indian television channel ABP News. I think your national team should come first and then [a] franchise or some other team, he said. India crashed out of the Twenty20 World Cup on Sunday after New Zealand defeated Afghanistan to secure the second Group 2 semi-final spot. Going into the tournament as one of the favourites, Virat Kohli’s side defeated Afghanistan and Scotland but it was too late after they lost heavily to arch-rivals Pakistan and New Zealand. In the build-up, Indian regrouped just two days after the IPL ended in Dubai on October 15, adding to the time the players spent in clearing Covid-19 bubble conditions. Read: 5 things that went wrong for India at the T20 World Cup I’m not saying you shouldn’t play cricket there [for franchises], but it is now [the] BCCI’s (Board of Controls for Cricket in India) Responsibility to Plan Their Cricket [schedule] better for the future, 62-year-old Dev said of the Indian cricket board. What we can learn from this defeat is not to repeat the mistakes made. This is the biggest lesson, he added. The Times of India daily said that preparations for the next T20 World Cup, next year in Australia, should begin immediately. That includes injecting fresh blood into the flanks, such as teaming up with likely new T20 captain Rohit Sharma with Ruturaj Gaikwad at the top of the batting order and giving chances to Suryakumar Yadav, Harshal Patel and Deepak Chahar, the paper said. . Hindu Times reported that after their departure was sealed on Sunday, India canceled a training session ahead of the final game against Namibia on Monday, as players mulled over what could have happened. India’s inability to maintain their weight in knockout rounds of ICC (International Cricket Council) events sticks out like a sore thumb. This time, they also missed the bus to reach the final four, the newspaper said, complaining that India failed to adapt their tactics and adapt to the circumstances.

