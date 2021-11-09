Peyton and Eli Manning Skip Bears-Steelers on ESPN’s ‘Monday Night Football’ After Curse Claims Another NFL Player

It seems that the crazy curse has some competition, thanks to Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and his younger brother, Eli.

Since the launch of their Monday night football alternate broadcast this season on ESPN2, the Manning brothers have six current NFL players as guests. In any event, that player and his team lost a remarkable streak the following week in a league that is often a prisoner of superstition.

The most recent casualty was Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who was at an MVP pace before jumping on the Manningcast last week to discuss Chiefs-Giants. Six days later, he made three turnovers in Bills’ ugly 9-6 loss to the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars.

The week before, Tom Brady had messed up with the Mannings, joking about Peyton’s tight clothes and his inability to beat Eli. Fast-forward to Sunday, and Brady threw a game-sealing pick-six to PJ Williams’ safety in Buccaneers’ loss to the New Orleans Saints.

You could also argue that the Manning curse extended to the Eagles, who lost a close game to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday after head coach Nick Sirianni reportedly used some footage of Peyton (including his appearance on Saturday night live) to motivate the team last week.

Here is a list of current NFL players who have been guests on the Manningcast, along with their subsequent losses.

Week 1 Chiefs TE Jason Kelce Ravens 36, Chiefs 35 Week 1 Seahawks QB Russell Wilson Titans 33, Seahawks 30 Week 2 Corsairs TE Rob Gronkowski Rams 34, Buccaneers 24 Week 3 Rams QB Matt Stafford Cardinals 37, Aries 20 Week 7 Buccaneers QB Tom Brady Saints 36, Buccaneers 27 week 8 Bills QB Josh Allen Jaguars 9, Bills 6

There is no Manningcast for the tonight matchup between the Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers. Peyton and Eli have only played 10 games this season and have already played five, including Eagles Week 3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Thankfully, the Mannings aren’t taking another three weeks off like they did earlier this season. The duo will return for Week 10 on November 15, when the Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers.

READ MORE: Chargers Justin Herbert becomes latest QB to set fire to Jonathan Gannon’s Eagles defense

Were still a few weeks away from an announcement, but NBC may have a flex option for it Football on Sunday evening Soon.

The San Francisco 49ers are scheduled to face the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL’s top primetime slot on Week 13 on December 5. They both occupy the bottom of the NFC West at 3-5, and the 49ers looked particularly bad on sunday, losing poorly at home to injury-exhausted Arizona Cardinals.

The Seahawks should get quarterback Russell Wilson back before Week 13, but they have a tough schedule ahead of them, with the Cardinals and Green Bay Packers back to back.

So which games could the NFL turn to? Assuming Fox only chooses to protect one of these games, Broncos-Chiefs or Buccaneers-Falcons seem like the best choices, with the league taking every opportunity to spotlight Patrick Mahomes or Brady. Chargers-Bengals could also be an intriguing option, with both teams over .500 and battling for potential playoff spots.

Ravens-Steelers could also be a good choice, although CBS has probably protected that game and Baltimore is slated for Football on Sunday evening the week before. The NFL definitely won’t turn to Eagles-Jets to win over a primetime audience.

Last season, the NFL bowed out of two scheduled Football on Sunday evening spell. Since its inception in 2006, the league has played 26 primetime matches.

The NFL would not have to announce the move until November 24, 12 days before the game. Here is the remaining Football on Sunday evening schedule, and each team’s current record:

Week 10, November 14: Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) at Las Vegas Raiders (5-3)

Week 11, November 21: Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) at Los Angeles Chargers (5-3)

Week 12, November 25 (Thanksgiving): Buffalo Bills (5-3) at New Orleans Saints (5-3)

Week 12, November 28: Cleveland Browns (5-4) at Baltimore Ravens (6-2)

Week 13, Dec 5: San Francisco 49ers (3-5) at Seattle Seahawks (3-5)

Week 14, December 12: Chicago Bears (3-5) at Green Bay Packers (7-2)

Week 15, December 19: New Orleans Saints (5-3) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2)

Week 16, December 26: Washington football team (2-6) at Dallas Cowboys (6-2)

Week 17, Jan. 2: Minnesota Vikings (3-5) at Green Bay Packers (7-2)

Week 18, January 9: unplanned

Al Michaels is one of the greatest play-by-play announcers in sports history, so he must have died a little on Sunday reading this promo about Paris Hilton and her tenuous connection to the NFL (Hilton’s show Paris in love streams this week on NBC’s Peacock). Maybe he can skip these kind of promos next year if he ends up on Amazon calls Thursday night football spell.

MLB has last night on ESPN . Gold Glove winners announced, with five St. Louis Cardinals players taking the field award the most from one team in the same season. The obvious question is why MLB decided to make the announcement during Football on Sunday evening , while it would clearly be overlooked.

Most NFL pregame shows offer little more than pranks and heavy cheerleading for the league. So, it was refreshing to watch longtime Fox Sports personality Terry Bradshaw unpack Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers for lying about his COVID-19 vaccine status. By chance, Bradshaw stars in new State Farm commercial while the company is silent on the controversy surrounding Rodgers.

Kudos to the Fox production crew for Packers-Chiefs, who somehow trapped the mother and girlfriend of Packers quarterback Jordan Love in the last row of the nosebleed section of Arrowhead Stadium. It was Love’s first NFL start, and on Friday he told reporters that his mother had never missed a match. It’s unclear if the Chiefs delivered bad seats, or if the Packers used those tickers for other players.