Eddie Jones hit out at Emma Raducanu’s comments after US Open win, tennis news
Former Wallabies coach Eddie Jones has been criticized for sexist comments about the latest teen superstar Emma Raducanu.
Eddie Jones has been criticized for comments he made about US Open champion Emma Raducanu.
The England rugby union coach – and former Wallabies mentor – suggested Raducanu’s form has been affected by off-court commitments since the tennis star’s stunning win in New York in September.
The sun reports that Jones tried to use the teen’s commercial “distraction” as a warning to 22-year-old English star Marcus Smith.
“The most important thing for good young players is distraction… there’s a reason the young girl who won the US Open didn’t do so well after that,” Jones said over the weekend.
“What Did You See Her On – The Front Page Of” Fashion and Harper’s Bazaar or whatever it is, wearing Christian Dior clothes. All that is a distraction around her.”
Raducanu has won two games and lost twice in two tournaments since winning the US Open.
Jones’ comments sparked a storm on social media and former UK tennis player No 1 Jo Durie said: “No one ever complains about guys going to galas – it’s always something thrown at women.
“Emma’s not a girl. She is an 18 year old female.
“Unfortunately, when you’re that famous, everyone wants to have their opinion about you.
“I don’t know her very well myself, but she seems to have a good head on her shoulders.
“She just needs to play at least a season and get used to life on the tour before anyone expects anything else from her.”
Raducanu will face Wang Xinyu of the Chinese qualifier in the second round of the WTA Upper Austria Ladies Linz the next day – the day after he was promoted to number 20 in the world rankings.
UK Women in Sport CEO Stephanie Hilborne said: The sun: “Instead of criticizing a brilliant young sportswoman from another sport, we would like to hear Eddie Jones talk about how rugby can inspire future generations in the way Emma Raducanu has inspired women and girls in tennis.”
British TV presenter Gabby Logan added: “Incredibly unfair and not even remotely comparable.
“She’s 18 in the first six months she’s been a pro. She made it to the second week of Wimbledon and won the US Open without ever playing on the Tour.
“Imagine an 18-year-old rugby player who wins a World Cup and has never played a club match.
“My point was that two tour defeats after winning a major is not a catastrophe. Neither having approvals equates to inevitable career decline.
“Cristiano Ronaldo, Serena Williams and many more have done well commercially and sportingly.”
Amid the criticism, Jones found an ally in one of his former players, retired England winger James Haskell.
The 77-cap star took to Twitter, responding to tennis commentator David Law’s claims that Jones’ comments were “uninformed, irresponsible, sexist nonsense”.
Haskell, 36, said: “Honestly, how you think this is sexist is beyond me.
“It’s a point about distraction and the pitfalls of fame that can happen to anyone.
“I can see you desperately want to understand the cancellation crowd, but you’ll have to do more than that.
“Where’s the sexism? You’re just saying it to get a riot.
“You and I both know you said that so everyone would jump in.
“She is the most relevant example of a current athlete. Gender is irrelevant. It’s okay to say you overreacted because you were passionate.”
This story first appeared on The sun and was reproduced with permission
