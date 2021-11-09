Boston College Men’s Hockey Weekend Thoughts

For the second weekend in a row, the Boston College men’s hockey team had to settle for a series split with a Hockey East opponent that, at least on paper, they probably should have been able to win. BC defeated Merrimack Friday night by a pretty convincing 4-1 score, but Merrimack bounced back on Saturday to beat the Eagles 4-3. There were now 10 games in the season, so it’s not really that early anymore, and I was starting to get an idea of ​​what works and what doesn’t with this year’s team. So let’s take a look back at last weekend and the first ten games as a whole and what we’ve learned so far.

THIS MAY BE WHO THEY ARE

So let’s start with a quick look at some of this season’s more notable results. So far BC has had some pretty decent looking results with wins over Northeastern and Denver to go along with a shootout win of the season over Quinnipiac. They also have some losses that range from frustrating (the last two weekends against Vermont and Merrimack) to downright mind-boggling (the 6-2 loss to Bentley in mid-October).

On the one hand, there is still a long way to go in the season, and with so many new faces on the team, it’s very possible they can continue to build some chemistry and give them a boost later in the season. Two of the defenders who play important minutes are freshmen and there are some grads who probably have yet to adapt to a new style of play – this could just be something that takes some time.

On the other hand… isn’t this exactly what we expected? Or maybe should have expected? BC had two game-breaking forwards in Matt Boldy and Alex Newhook last year. They also had a goalkeeper in Spencer Knight who she could steal a game pretty much every night. All three of those guys are gone, and although the team did its best to replace them, that would always be an almost impossible task. Guys like Jack McBain and Marc McLaughlin may be playing the best hockey of their careers and Eric Dop has had his moments in the net, but it’s hard to watch this team and not see a drop in talent at the top of the roster. brands.

So maybe that’s exactly the kind of team we have this season. They will have some moments, but they may not have the consistency we’ve come to expect from the last few seasons. Again, there were only 10 games in it, but it seems there have been enough unusual losses that we can probably say they are more than just dots on the radar.

SPECIAL TEAMS SCRIPT SUCCESSFUL

Something of a positive surprise in ten games this season should be the power play, which clicked pretty well after some real struggles over the years. So far, the Eagles are 7-for-29 on the power play, accounting for a clip of just under 25 percent.

One player who I think deserves some credit for that strong start is Jack St. Ivany, who has four assists at the man advantage so far this season. I thought St. Ivany struggled with the power play last season, both with his puck movement and in some of his decision making, but he has definitely taken a step forward this year. St. Ivany is also currently impressive at a point per game pace, with a goal and nine assists in his ten appearances.

However, the penalty kill has reached a bit of a difficult point. They’re basically conceding the same pace as the power play result (7 goals allowed in 30 chances), which would be well above 86 percent of last year’s death toll. Some of that is goaltending (I swear I’m not trying to stack Eric Dop), but they’ve also left easier zone entries to set up their opponents, which is a little concerning. BC’s penalty kill usually does a great job of slowing down teams in the neutral zone, but that hasn’t happened all that often this year. At the same time, three of the power play goals they’ve allowed came in the same game against Vermont, so maybe it’s not as bad as it seems. I think they will get a bit better in the future, but I don’t know if they will look as dominant as last season.

SCORE DEPTH A CONCERN?

BC’s top two lines score about the kind of clip you’d like to see, and they’ve gotten a decent contribution from their defenders, but the bottom six haven’t really improved much so far, with the exception of Patrick Giles. Giles himself has five goals, while the rest of the bottom six have scored two together. Mike Posma scored the first goal of his collegiate career on Friday night, while Matt Argentina scored the only other long-ago goal in the second game of the season. Sam Sternschein has been kept off the board while skating with the third line, and this weekend’s fourth line of Casey Carreau, Connor Joyce and Gentry Shamburger have combined for just two assists in the season.

That’s a little concerning, even with Giles off to a hot start. The best BC teams usually have four lines that can all hit, but we haven’t really seen that this year. There’s plenty of time to change that, but it’s at least worth tracking in the future.