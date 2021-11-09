Loss at Tokyo 2020 Olympics has gotten stronger, admits Gnanasekaran Sathiyan





Table tennis star Gnanasekaran Sathiyan admitted that the loss he suffered at the Tokyo Olympics has made him stronger and a better player. He has since won the men’s singles title at the ITTF Czech Open, in August, and also a men’s doubles title alongside Harmeet Desai at the WTT Contender Tunis.

Table tennis is a sport in which India has struggled the most during the Olympics. However, with the progress that the players have shown in recent years, the expectations were quite high, especially when Gnanasekaran Sathiyan, one of the biggest stars in Indian table tennis at the moment, made his debut at the mega event, earlier this year. . Unfortunately, in his opening match itself, in Tokyo, Sathiyan was defeated by Siu Hang Lam from Hong Kong. Despite the result, the Indian believes that the loss at the Olympics has made him stronger and a better player. The Chennai-based player won the men’s singles title at the 2021 ITTF Czech Open, in August, and followed it up with a men’s doubles title alongside Harmeet Desai at the 2021 WTT Contender Tunis. “It was a great run after the Olympics. I am much more agile and play more aggressively. After the Olympics, we analyzed the game in detail and those losses made me even stronger,” said Gnanasekaran Sathiyan, as reported by Olympics. com. We had a lot of data and together with my coach we got into the technical part of my game and the small details where I could improve. It is now starting to give us good results. Extremely happy with my form and now I have to maintain this form for the World Championship and the next major tournaments in 2022, he added. Follow us on facebook here Stay connected with us on Twitter here Like and share our Instagram page here

