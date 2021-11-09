Patriots QB Mac Jones Says He Wasn’t Trying To Injure Panthers Brian Burns But Only To ‘Tack Up’





FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts — New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones said he wasn’t trying to injure Carolina Panthers defense Brian Burns on a Sunday that one of Burns’s teammates called “totally dirty.” Play came towards the end of the first quarter in the Patriots’ 24-6 victory, when Jones was hit hard and sacked from the blind side. He then held on to Burns’ right ankle as Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu recovered the fumble further down the field. After the action, Burns limped off the field, but returned later in the game before departing a second time in the fourth quarter. “After I got hit pretty hard I didn’t really know what was going on. I thought he had the ball. My job is to try and make the tackle. That was about it,” Jones said in his weekly interview on sports radio WEEI’s “Merloni and Fauria” program. “Obviously when you get up and see the ball is a little bit more on the field – it’s just a bang game. I didn’t mean to hurt anyone or anything like that. I just tried to grab it and break it, because I didn’t really know what was going on.” No penalty was called on the game. Immediately after the game, Panthers edge rusher Haason Reddick said he witnessed it as it unfolded, adding: “At first it felt like he was trying to trip or kick Burns. And before you know it I saw him pulling on Burns’ ankle. I thought it was all gross. Hopefully it’s something the competition will tackle.” The NFL will judge the game just like any game after games, and Jones may be subject to a penalty under league rules regarding player liability. Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson, like Reddick, will be watching the NFL’s response. “That was a bit of BS on Mac Jones’ side, and hopefully they fine him or something,” Thompson said. “We don’t need that in this kind of competition when we all claim we’re brothers. We don’t need that to hurt another player.” In his radio interview Monday, Jones was asked how it feels to hear the Panthers say they want to see him fine. “Like I said during the game, there’s no one outside the players. I just thought that’s what happened and I had to make the tackle,” Jones said on WEEI. “So I did what I did in real time, and it is what it is.” David Newton of ESPN contributed to this report.

