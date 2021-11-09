Sports
Australian cricket team to tour Pakistan for first time in 24 years in 2022
Cricket Australia will continue with its first tour of Pakistan in 24 years, with CEO Nick Hockley insisting he wants the tour to continue into March.
Most important points:
- Security concerns have led to many matches being played in the United Arab Emirates
- But since the 2009 Sri Lankan team bus bombing, international cricket has returned in recent years
- Australia’s last match in Pakistan was in 1998
The Pakistan Cricket Board moved one step closer to hosting the Australian men’s team, with the two boards agreeing to a tour schedule.
Australia will play Tests in Karachi, Rawalpindi and Lahore in March, as well as three ODIs and a Twenty20 match.
Australia has not played in Pakistan since Mark Taylor hit an undefeated 334 in Peshawar in 1998, with safety concerns meaning all tours since then have been played in the UAE.
International cricket has returned to the country in recent years for the first time since the 2009 Sri Lanka team bus bombing, but New Zealand’s withdrawal from a tour in September had clouded that.
At the time, the New Zealand cricketer claimed it had seen a “specific and credible threat against the team” on the morning of the first ODI.
England also withdrew from a subsequent tour, leaving Australia’s trip to the country early next year into serious doubt.
But Australia is adamant they want to tour, in the biggest step towards a return to the country since former CEO Kevin Roberts’ visit there in 2019.
“We’ll be working for the next three months, we’re going to do a… [reconnaissance]to Pakistan,” Hockley told AAP.
“We will work with all relevant agencies to do our due diligence to ensure security programs are in place.
“As is the case with any tour, the tour remains subject to all those plans.
“But certainly there is a really strong intention to want to go. International touring has resumed there.
“But as we always do, we will put the safety and well-being of players and staff first.”
The matches will also mark Australia’s first overseas testing since the Ashes in 2019, with tours of South Africa and Bangladesh being postponed due to COVID-19.
The news comes ahead of the clash between Australia and Pakistan in the Twenty20 World Cup, the biggest match between the two teams in more than a decade.
Hockley and new CA interim chairman Richard Freudenstein will travel to Dubai on Tuesday evening for vigorous ICC meetings to close out the tournament.
The Pakistan tour will no doubt be at the center of some talks, with former PCB chief executive Wasim Khan being critical of Australia’s decision not to play ODIs there in 2019.
Australia is also expected to speak with New Zealand officials about their withdrawal.
“We are in regular contact with all other member states,” Hockley said.
“We are all working to ensure that international cricket can continue and thrive. We will be working for the next three months.
“The work over the next three months is to make sure all plans are in place to make sure everyone is safe.”
