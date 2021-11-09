Bowl Projections, College Football Playoff Predictions: Week 10





You need 6 wins to qualify for the bowl projected into: South Carolina (5-4: in Missouri, Auburn, Clemson)

– West Virginia (4-5: in Kansas State, Texas, in Kansas)

– Maryland vs Rutgers winner Projected from: Hawaii (4-6: Needed 7 wins with 13 game season. at UNLV, Colorado State, in Wyoming)

– LSU (4-5: Arkansas, ULM, Texas A&M)

– South Alabama (5-4: at Appalachian State, Tennessee, Coastal Carolina)

– Texas Tech (5-4: Iowa State, Oklahoma State, Baylor)

– ULM (4-5: Arkansas State, at LSU, Louisiana)

– USC (4-5: at Cal, UCLA, BYU)

– Virginia Tech (4-5: Duke, in Miami, in Virginia)

– Maryland vs Rutgers loser All times Eastern Bahamas Bowl Friday December 17

ESPN, 12:00 p.m.

Thomas Robinson Stadium, Nassau, Bahamas

Bowl Tie-Ins: Conference USA vs. MAC

Bowl projection: Charlotte vs Kent State

Last year: cancelled Cure Bowl Friday December 17

ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida

Bowl Tie-Ins: Group of Five vs. Group of Five (or Army)

Bowl projection: UCF vs Florida Atlantic

Last year: Liberty 37, Coastal Carolina 34 RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl Saturday December 18

ESPN, 11:00 a.m.

FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, Florida

Bowl Tie-Ins: Group of Five vs. Group of Five (or Army)

Bowl Projection: Appalachian State vs WKU

Last year: BYU 49, UCF 23 Cricket Celebration Bowl Saturday December 18

ABC, 12 noon

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Bowl Tie-Ins: MEAC vs. SWAC

Bowl Projection: South Carolina State vs. Jackson State

Last year: cancelled New Mexico Bowl Saturday December 18

ESPN, 2:15 p.m.

Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, NM

Bowl Tie-Ins: C-VS vs. Mountain West

Bowl projection: Middle Tennessee vs Nevada

Last year: Hawaii 28, Houston 14 – CFN Week 9 ranking of all 130 teams Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl Saturday December 18

ABC, 3:30 p.m.

Independence Stadium, Shreveport, LA

Bowl Tie-Ins: C-VS vs. BYU

Bowl projection: UTSA vs BYU

Last year: cancelled LendingTree Bowl Saturday December 18

ESPN, 5:45 PM

Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, AL

Bowl Tie-Ins: MAC vs. Sun Belt

Bowl Projection: Miami University vs Georgia State

Last year: Georgia State 39, WKU 21 Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl Saturday December 18

ABC, 7.30 p.m.

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Bowl Tie-Ins: Mountain West vs. Pac-12

Bowl Projection: San Diego State vs. Oregon State

Last year: cancelled R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl Saturday December 18

ESPN, 9:15 p.m.

Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Bowl Tie-Ins: C-USA vs. Sun Belt

Bowl projection: Marshall vs Louisiana

Last year: Georgia Southern 38, Louisiana Tech 3 Myrtle Beach Bowl Monday December 20

ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Brooks Stadium, Conway, SC

Bowl Tie-Ins: Sun Belt vs. AAC or MAC or group of 5

Bowl Projection: Coastal Carolina vs Ball State

Last year: Appalachian State 56, North Texas 28

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl tuesday 21 december

ESPN, 3:30 p.m.

Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID

Bowl Tie-Ins: MAC vs. Mountain West

Bowl projection: Toledo vs Boise State

Last year: Nevada 38, Tulane 27 Tropical Smoothie Café Frisco Bowl tuesday 21 december

ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas

Bowl Tie-Ins: Group of Five vs. Group of Five (or Army)

Bowl Projection:UTEP vs San Jose State

Last year: cancelled Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl Wednesday December 22

ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big 12 or C-USA or Pac-12 or Army

Bowl projection: Washington state vs. the military

Last year: Mississippi State 28, Tulsa 26 Union Home Mortgage Bowl Thursday December 23

ESPN, 7 p.m.

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Bowl Tie-Ins: AAC or ACC or Pac-12 or SEC

Bowl projection: Louisville vs South Carolina

Last year: cancelled EasyPost Hawaii Bowl Friday December 24

ESPN, 8 p.m.

Clarence TC Ching Complex, Honolulu, HI

Bowl Tie-Ins: American Athletic vs. Mountain West

Bowl Projection: SMU vs Air Force

Last year: cancelled Camellia Bowl Saturday 25 December

ESPN, 2:30 p.m.

Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, AL

Bowl Tie-Ins: MAC vs. Sun Belt (or C-USA)

Bowl projection: East Michigan vs Troy

Last year: Memphis 25, Florida Atlantic 10 NEXT: More Scale Projections: Week 10

