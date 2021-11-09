Sports
Bowl Projections, College Football Playoff Predictions: Week 10
2021 College Football News bowl projections, predictions and possible matchups for the College Football Playoff: Week 10
You need 6 wins to qualify for the bowl
projected into: South Carolina (5-4: in Missouri, Auburn, Clemson)
– West Virginia (4-5: in Kansas State, Texas, in Kansas)
– Maryland vs Rutgers winner
Projected from: Hawaii (4-6: Needed 7 wins with 13 game season. at UNLV, Colorado State, in Wyoming)
– LSU (4-5: Arkansas, ULM, Texas A&M)
– South Alabama (5-4: at Appalachian State, Tennessee, Coastal Carolina)
– Texas Tech (5-4: Iowa State, Oklahoma State, Baylor)
– ULM (4-5: Arkansas State, at LSU, Louisiana)
– USC (4-5: at Cal, UCLA, BYU)
– Virginia Tech (4-5: Duke, in Miami, in Virginia)
– Maryland vs Rutgers loser
All times Eastern
Bahamas Bowl
Friday December 17
ESPN, 12:00 p.m.
Thomas Robinson Stadium, Nassau, Bahamas
Bowl Tie-Ins: Conference USA vs. MAC
Bowl projection: Charlotte vs Kent State
Last year: cancelled
Cure Bowl
Friday December 17
ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida
Bowl Tie-Ins: Group of Five vs. Group of Five (or Army)
Bowl projection: UCF vs Florida Atlantic
Last year: Liberty 37, Coastal Carolina 34
RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl
Saturday December 18
ESPN, 11:00 a.m.
FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, Florida
Bowl Tie-Ins: Group of Five vs. Group of Five (or Army)
Bowl Projection: Appalachian State vs WKU
Last year: BYU 49, UCF 23
Cricket Celebration Bowl
Saturday December 18
ABC, 12 noon
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA
Bowl Tie-Ins: MEAC vs. SWAC
Bowl Projection: South Carolina State vs. Jackson State
Last year: cancelled
New Mexico Bowl
Saturday December 18
ESPN, 2:15 p.m.
Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, NM
Bowl Tie-Ins: C-VS vs. Mountain West
Bowl projection: Middle Tennessee vs Nevada
Last year: Hawaii 28, Houston 14
Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
Saturday December 18
ABC, 3:30 p.m.
Independence Stadium, Shreveport, LA
Bowl Tie-Ins: C-VS vs. BYU
Bowl projection: UTSA vs BYU
Last year: cancelled
LendingTree Bowl
Saturday December 18
ESPN, 5:45 PM
Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, AL
Bowl Tie-Ins: MAC vs. Sun Belt
Bowl Projection: Miami University vs Georgia State
Last year: Georgia State 39, WKU 21
Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl
Saturday December 18
ABC, 7.30 p.m.
SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA
Bowl Tie-Ins: Mountain West vs. Pac-12
Bowl Projection: San Diego State vs. Oregon State
Last year: cancelled
R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
Saturday December 18
ESPN, 9:15 p.m.
Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA
Bowl Tie-Ins: C-USA vs. Sun Belt
Bowl projection: Marshall vs Louisiana
Last year: Georgia Southern 38, Louisiana Tech 3
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Monday December 20
ESPN, 2:30 p.m.
Brooks Stadium, Conway, SC
Bowl Tie-Ins: Sun Belt vs. AAC or MAC or group of 5
Bowl Projection: Coastal Carolina vs Ball State
Last year: Appalachian State 56, North Texas 28
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
tuesday 21 december
ESPN, 3:30 p.m.
Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID
Bowl Tie-Ins: MAC vs. Mountain West
Bowl projection: Toledo vs Boise State
Last year: Nevada 38, Tulane 27
Tropical Smoothie Café Frisco Bowl
tuesday 21 december
ESPN, 7:30 p.m.
Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas
Bowl Tie-Ins: Group of Five vs. Group of Five (or Army)
Bowl Projection:UTEP vs San Jose State
Last year: cancelled
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
Wednesday December 22
ESPN, 7:30 p.m.
Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big 12 or C-USA or Pac-12 or Army
Bowl projection: Washington state vs. the military
Last year: Mississippi State 28, Tulsa 26
Union Home Mortgage Bowl
Thursday December 23
ESPN, 7 p.m.
Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
Bowl Tie-Ins: AAC or ACC or Pac-12 or SEC
Bowl projection: Louisville vs South Carolina
Last year: cancelled
EasyPost Hawaii Bowl
Friday December 24
ESPN, 8 p.m.
Clarence TC Ching Complex, Honolulu, HI
Bowl Tie-Ins: American Athletic vs. Mountain West
Bowl Projection: SMU vs Air Force
Last year: cancelled
Camellia Bowl
Saturday 25 December
ESPN, 2:30 p.m.
Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, AL
Bowl Tie-Ins: MAC vs. Sun Belt (or C-USA)
Bowl projection: East Michigan vs Troy
Last year: Memphis 25, Florida Atlantic 10
