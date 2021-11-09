BoCoPreps.com team for all regions – Broomfield Enterprise





FIRST TEAM LiChen Liao, So., Niwot: Of the many players from the BoCoPreps.com area who qualified for the state tournaments, only Liao managed to walk away with a state title at No. 2 singles. He never dropped a set in the Class 4A state tournament, finishing his season with a 7-3 record. Conner Smith, Senior, Monarch: Smith played his way to the semi-finals of the Class 5A state tournament on No. 1 singles before being sent off to the playbacks. He won his first playback before eventually falling to Fossil Ridges John Shelby. Smith finished the season with a dominant 12-6 record. Alan Wilcox, Senior, Niwot: Wilcox entered the 4A state tournament with a 7-2 record at number 3 singles and rode it all the way to the state title match, where he finished second to Cheyenne Mountains Steven Zhou after three sets. He defeated each of his other three state opponents in straight sets. Luke Weber, Jr., Niwot: Weber had quite the journey through the No. 1 singles streak in 4A as he made his way to the semi-finals, falling to DEvelyns Aswaanth Karuppasamy and winning two playoffs before losing in the third place match by a tight 7-5 , 6-4 score. Tyler Burridge, Jr., Dawson: Burridge won his 4A Region 4 tournament outright in the 2 singles position and carried that momentum all the way to the semifinals of the 4A state tournament. He ended his tie 3-2 after a fall from DEvelyn’s Carter Smith in the match for third place. Isaac Christensen, Sr., Fairview: Christensen won his 5A Region 4 tournament with 3 singles, and that set him nicely for the 5A state tournament. He won his first state game against Fort Collins Grubby Hay-Arthur before falling to Valor Christian. He bounced back with a dominant 6-2, 6-0 playback win over Legacys Alex Anthony, but resigned after the next match. Rafa Volkamer-Pastor, Jr. and Ben Mei Dan, So., Fairview: Volkamer-Pastor and Mei Dan took the lead of the 5A Region 4 tournament by winning the 1 doubles field directly before moving on to the state tournament. They split their matches with an opening win over Liberty, a loss to Cherry Creek, a playback win over Castle View and then a final loss to Regis Jesuit. Danny Benjamin, Jr. and Andrew Schreiner, Sr., Boulder: Benjamin and Schreiner ran into a difficult 5A state tournament field and won their first 2 doubles over Ralston Valley in a 6-2, 6-3 finish. The pair had had a dominant season thus far, finishing with an 18-4 record. Kyle Davidson, that is. and Sebastian Moy, Fr., Niwot: Davidson and Moy started their postseason right when they took the field for the 4A Region 5 No. 2 doubles outright. That put them in a good position en route to the state tournament, where they saw shared success by dominating their first match over Pueblo West (6-0, 6-1), losing their next match and winning their first playback. They turned away after the next match. Isaac Ferayorni, Rev. and Chase Lewis, Jr., Boulder: Ferayorni and Lewis combined new and old experiences as they played their way into the match for third place from 4 doubles before falling to Fossil Ridge in a 7-6, 6-4 fight. That, as well as a 19-4 record, made for a dominant season for the two. Coach of the Year Aimee Keronen, Niwot: No other team managed to do what Niwot did in the Class 4A state tournament this fall, as the Cougars finished third behind the team championship winners in Kent Denver and Cheyenne Mountain, who tied 57 points each. Keronen led a team that saw a state champion in 2 singles player LiChen Liao, as well as a runner-up in 3 singles player Alan Wilcox. FAIR MENTION singles: Roee Sela, Jr., Prospect Ridge; Kevin Patel, Senior, Dawson; Henry Burke, Senior, Fairview; Andre Parham, Fr., Boulder; Callum Conaghan, Jr., Monarch; Dexy Payne, So., Centaurus; Jackson Lewis, So., Boulder; Noah Klein, so, inheritance; Caden Bell, So., Fairview; Luke Jensen, Jr., Monarch; Luke Graboski, Sr., Silver Creek; Ian McLeod, Sr., Dawson; Mike Nold, Senior, Boulder; Alex Anthony, Jr., Legacy. Double: Rufus Thompson (Fr.)/Samuel Law (Jr.), Legacy; Garret Winkelbauer (Jr.)/Clay Hafner (So.), Monarch; Will Curl (Jr.)/Ezra Doherty (Jr.), Boulder; Trent Bowers (Sr.)/Samuel Stem (Sr.), Erie; Alfie Whitmore (Jr.)/Ryan Orris (Jr.), Dawson; Caleb Harris/Sartaj Singh, peak to peak; Davyn Walker (Sr.)/Ethan Graham (Fr.), Erie; Owen Leidich (Jr.)/Adam Schonbrun (Sr.), Richie Boston (So.)/Noah Bodner (So.), Fairview; Benjamin Wintraub/Atticus Phillips, Peak to Peak; Sawyer Walcott (Jr.)/Andrew Kujawa (Jr.), Longmont; David Johnson (So.)/Samuel Heuhalfen (So.), Legacy; Gabriel Mendoza Garcia (Sr.)/Loic Master (So.), Fairview; Abe Pomeroy (Fr.)/Blake Curl (Fr.), Boulder; Rex Wellington (Fr.)/Ollie Jones (Fr.), Niwot; Henry Harshbarger (Jr.)/Owen Jones (Fr.), Longmont; Jason Cui (sr.)/Paul Masters (sr.), Fairview.

