Field Hockey Beats Columbia 51 in Season Finale

Princeton field hockey dominated last Saturday at Bedford Field against the Columbia Lions, winning 51 to close out their season.

The Tigers, ranked 16th nationally, finishing second in the Ivy League behind No. 11 Harvard. Princeton finished the season 107 overall and 61 in league games. Their only loss this season came against the Crimson, who went unbeaten in the conference and finished 151.

Princeton’s hockey program still leads the competition with 26 Ivy titles, one more than the rest of the league combined. Their most recent title came in 2019, just before the COVID-19 pandemic brought athletics to a halt.

Despite not winning the Ivy League title this year, the Tigers managed to finish this season on a high note.

In the first quarter of Saturday’s game against Columbia, neither team scored, but the Tigers changed the pace in the first minute of the second quarter when junior striker Ali McCarthy intercepted a defensive clearance from Columbia and managed a corner for the home side. to pull tigers. Junior midfielder Sammy Popper received the ball at the top of the circle from junior striker Ophelie Bemelmans and skillfully brought it in. With her back to the goal and defensive pressure on her, Popper quickly shot the ball back. It slipped just past the right foot of Columbias goalie, Alexa Conomikes, and into the bottom right corner of the goal, giving the Tigers a 10 advantage.

Minutes after Princeton’s first goal, Columbias midfielder Kelsey Farkas pulled a corner from her. A shot by midfielder Brook Gasser, however, went wide and Princeton regained possession.

With less than five minutes to go into the quarter, McCarthy dribbled the ball into the circle from the left corner of the field, sending it towards the goal. Junior defender Claire Donovan managed to get her stick on the ball for a tip-in despite the defending crowd in front of the goal.

Just over a minute after the second goal, Princeton’s offense maintained a strong hold of possession in their attacking circle. In the span of 20 seconds, the Tigers had three shots on target. The Columbias defense scrambled to clear the ball after a penalty corner pulled by McCarthy. However, a penalty stroke was called in favor of Princeton during the trial. Sophomore midfielder Sam Davidson successfully converted the blow into another goal, giving Princeton a three-way lead halfway through.

The Tigers came out strong in the second half, scoring just 33 seconds into the third quarter. Donovan sent the ball up the field to junior midfielder Hannah Davey, who finished the game with a drive from the top of the circle into the goal.

The next eight minutes of the third quarter were dominated by Princeton’s attack with two more shots on target and two penalty corners. The Lions-defense was able to hold off the Tigers and eventually gained possession of the ball. Farkas pulled a corner for the Lions, but the game was unsuccessful. Despite Columbias’ momentum, Princeton’s defense would not yield, putting constant pressure on the ball until they regained control.

Going into the final quarter, Princeton was on track to take a shutout win against the Lions. The ball remained largely in midfield for the first 13 minutes, with possession switching between the teams.

However, with seven minutes left in the game, the Lions took control and brought it to their attacking end. Columbias forward Anabelle Brodeur sent a centering pass behind Princeton’s defense, enabling the perfect tip-in by forward Ellie Decker. The goal gave the Lions extra momentum and they were able to hold the ball for a few more minutes.

The Tigers had a breakout attempt when sophomore forward Grace Schulze cornered Princeton. Schulze fed the ball toward the top of the circle to Popper, who took a direct shot. Schulze quickly advanced to the corner of the goal and put Poppers’ shot into the net, making it 51.

Each of Princeton’s five goals was scored by a different player.

It felt great to take a win today, Popper said in an interview with The Daily Princetonian after the game. While it was most likely our last game of the season, we don’t have any seniors graduating, so moving forward and looking forward to next year with the same team is extremely exciting, and we never know if the postseason could still be in play for us.

One day after the game, the NCAA Division I Field Hockey Committee announced the official bracket for the opening rounds of the 2021 NCAA Championship, which kicks off November 10. Ten collegiate teams received automatic qualification and eight teams were selected overall. Princeton has not received a bid for the tournament.

Julia Nguyen is a staff writer for the Prince’s Sports Section. She can be reached at [email protected] or on instagram at @jt.nguyen.