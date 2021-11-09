SPIN, the table tennis club, is now open in the seaport







Restaurants

SPIN 14 offers a table tennis table, a restaurant and a bar. SPIN, a social ping pong club. Artists for Humanity, Spin Boston The Lookout Rooftop is one of America’s best restaurants for a date, according to OpenTable

Since opening in 2009 in New York City, yarn, a ping pong club that has expanded to include Chicago, Seattle, San Francisco, Philadelphia, Toronto, and Washington DC. Was this the last stop? Boston Harbor. SPIN opened at 30 Melcher Street Tuesday afternoon and offers 14 Olympic-class ping pong tables, private rooms and a Boston-focused food and drink menu. Guests can Reserve tables At $39 per table, this includes SPIN’s promise that players will never have to hunt for stray balls. Instead, “ball players” patrol the area and get them off the ground. A food and drink menu commemorating Boston features Boston cream pie and Fluffernutter wontons, as well as the “617” burger made with a double patty, sour pickles, iceberg lettuce, red onion, American cheese, and Gizmo sauce. There are also pretzel pizzas and chicken tinga tacos. To drink, players can take a short game break The T (Knob Creek Rye, Aperol, Lemon, Cinnamon, Cider), Killin the Dunks (Coffee, Jameson Whiskey, Vermont Maple Syrup, Nutmeg Whipped Cream, Cookie Crumble) or 342 Boxes (Sailor Jerry’s and Mountain Jay Black Barrel Rum, Peach Schnapps, Cointreau, English Breakfast Tea). SPIN has teamed up with some local organizations and artists in Boston. According to a press release, the table tennis club has entered into a partnership with Artists for humanity, a nonprofit that provides paid teens with paid work in art and design, for creative services in Seaport, has hired local artist Blind Fox to work on pop art and magic on SPIN’s walls. On Fridays at 9pm, SPIN hosts local DJs and table tennis professionals for an evening of team games. Fancy trying one or two games? Reservation is possible Here. yarn; 30 Melcher Street, Boston; Tuesday – Thursday from 4 pm to 10 pm, on Friday and Saturday from 4 pm to midnight; wearespin.com/location/boston Stay informed of food news Subscribe to The Dish and get the latest food and restaurant news straight to your inbox.

