Aussies to tour Pakistan for the first time since 1998





Australia’s men’s cricket team will tour Pakistan for the first time in 24 years, after the two countries confirmed dates for matches in all three formats in March 2022. The Pakistan Cricket Board released a schedule on Monday in which Australia will spend a month in Pakistan, playing three Tests, three one-day internationals and one T20I. Karachi will host the first test, which will begin on March 3, before the series moves to Rawalpindi. The third and final test will be held in Lahore, which will also host all three ODIs and the T20I. Australia will face Pakistan in the semi-finals of the ICC T20 World Cup on Friday (1pm AEDT) at Kayo. New to Kayo? Start your free trial today. It will be Australias first visit to Pakistan since the 1998-99 series, which featured Mark Taylors epic innings of 334 not out in the second Test in Peshawar. Australia won the Test series 1-0 and the ODI series 3-0. PCB chairman Ramiz Raja called the three-Test series a connoisseur’s delight. It doesn’t stop me from doing well on a series of three tests, experts rejoice, Raja said in a statement. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Australian cricket team coach Justin Langer with Pakistani players Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam in December 2019. Photo: William West Source: AFP Australia is one of the best performing teams and they are playing in our backyard for the first time after a 24 year hiatus and that will be a special treat for the fans. Likewise, it will be a great opportunity for the Australian cricketers to not only play in our iconic venues, but also to feel and enjoy the respect, love and hospitality that this amazing country offers, something most of their previous generation of cricketers have missed by playing offshore. PODCAST Michael Hussey previews Australia v Pakistan and advocates Ashes for Marcus Harris. Listen below, or tap here to subscribe to iTunes or Spotify Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley said the organization will continue to work closely in the coming months to complete the necessary operations, logistics, security and COVID-19 protocols. The safety and well-being of our players and staff remains our number one priority, and we will continue to work with the PCB and relevant authorities to ensure appropriate and sufficient arrangements are made for the tour, he said. The confirmation of the tour of Australia comes after both England and New Zealand have halted travel to Pakistan this year over security concerns, including a warning of a possible attack outside Rawalpindi stadium. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> England Ashes squad arrives | 01:02 At the time, Pakistan Cricket Council President Ramiz Raja urged CA to take responsibility and go ahead with their plans to tour. Security concerns have prevented Pakistan’s Test opponents from touring in the years since the attack on the Sri Lankan national cricket team that took place in Lahore in 2009. After a six-year hiatus from hosting tour teams, Pakistan welcomed Zimbabwe in 2015. Eight years after the attack on Lahore, Sri Lanka played one game in Pakistan in October 2017 before returning for a full series in 2019. AUSTRAILAS TOUR OF PAKISTAN 2022 March 3-7: First test, Karachi March 12-16: Second test, Rawalpindi March 21-25: Third test, Lahore 29 March: First ODI, Lahore March 31st: Second ODI, Lahore April 2: Third ODI, Lahore April 5th: T20 only, Lahore with NCA Newswire

