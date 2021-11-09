The time has come: Dylan Alcott will retire from tennis after the Australian Open | Tennis

Dylan Alcott, one of Australia’s greatest tennis players, has put his celebrated career on hold and will retire after next year’s Australian Open.

Alcott, who earlier this year became the first man in any form of tennis to win the calendar year’s gold slam of all four major titles and Paralympic or Olympic gold, will be saying goodbye in front of a home crowd at Melbourne Park in January.

The 30-year-old made the announcement on Tuesday, stressing how important it is for him to make one last appearance at the tournament in his hometown, where he has amassed a record seven quad singles titles in consecutive years.

There was no way I could end my career a few weeks ago because the US Open was not my home, Alcott said. This is my home and the Australian Open has changed my life. What better way to end up than in my house in front of the crowd.

Alcott’s US Open triumph in September was his third title at Flushing Meadows, in addition to his two Wimbledon and three French Open victories in a career of 15 singles grand slam titles.

He has also amassed eight Grand Slam titles in doubles, as well as four Paralympic gold and two silver medals, and claims to be the most successful quad tennis player of all time.

I had known for a while that this day was coming, he said. It’s been an incredible ride and I think it’s time to do other things that I do. In saying that, I’m going to work out my ass for the next two months and try to go out on a climax.

He praised Dutch teenager, Niels Vink, for taking him to the next level in the most recent US Open final and on Tuesday Alcott said he felt it was the right time to step aside and bring forward players like Vink. deliver.

The time has come, I feel superfluous, I feel old, washed up, he said. It’s the next generations’ turn to dominate and get the recognition they deserve. I’m really looking forward to getting out and doing my thing again. We’ll see what happens. I just enjoy the moment.

Alcott suffered a spinal cord injury after he was born with a tumor that gripped his spinal cord; surgery meant he would never be able to walk. He was bullied during his childhood because of his disability and he revealed after his US Open victory that he hated himself so much.

I hated my disability, I didn’t even want to be here anymore and then I found tennis and it changed and saved my life, he said in New York.

Alcott’s talents are not limited to the tennis court. His sports career started as a wheelchair basketball player. He won Paralympic gold and silver medals with the Australian national team and has since added several other strings, most notably as a radio DJ and TV commentator.

He has also used his platform as an advocate for the rights of people with disabilities and helped raise awareness of mental health issues.

I’m so proud and proud of the work we’ve done, to be honest, he said. Being a good tennis player is not the priority of my life. Being a good person is.

Being a good advocate and changing perceptions for people like me so they can live the life they deserve to live and get the opportunities I’ve had. I am so happy.

We’ve all done this, my team, family, doubles partner, everyone who is a part of what we do. It’s a big juggernaut, but it really changed the perception, I hope, and I’ll never forget it.

Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley led tribute at Alcott’s announcement, saying the retiring great person is an incredible person.

His influence, infectious personality and positivity have influenced countless people, and across a much wider field than just sports or tennis, Tiley said.