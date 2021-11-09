Danvers High boys’ hockey team engaged in racist and homophobic rituals, player claims





Danvers officials have made an effort to hide from the public details of violent, humiliating, racist and homophobic initiation rituals held in the locker room of the high school hockey team. police others from the city government, he is still waiting for accountability. “When you first walked in and saw this happen, what went through your mind?” 5 Investigates asked him. “I was very, very scared, very uncomfortable, and I wanted to leave very, very, very, very quickly,” the player said on condition of anonymity. “Have you ever been attacked?” we asked. “Yes,” he replied. The alleged assaults and other hazing took place, he said, during rituals that took place in the hockey team’s locker room. The rituals, according to his account, were explicitly homophobic, outspokenly racist and at times violent, and they were always characterized by the abuse of young players by upper classes. and everyone had to take off their clothes. The player said he was “afraid” of it. “Very, very, very much. Not what I expected when I signed up to play for the team,” he said. “Was genitals actually touched?” 5 Researchers asked, “Yes,” he replied. ‘There was.’ ‘On purpose?’ we asked. “Yeah, I mean, as deliberately as can be done with the lights out,” he replied. “Why was it called Gay Tuesday?” asked Anderson. “The main concept was that they mock gay people,” he said. And then there were what the team called “Hard-R Fridays.” Players who refused to say the N-word with a hard “R” had been physically beaten, sometimes with a red sex toy, the player said. “On Friday I refused to say it and was held and beaten by several of my friends,” he said. “And then I would walk around in shame, being harassed for the rest of the night, skating around with the outline of a penis on my face.” There were times when I saw other people hitting and not moving,” he said. “I didn’t do anything. I didn’t help them because I was so afraid of what it would be like if it happened to me again that I didn’t lash out. “The beating would stop. “And then slowly but surely, over the weeks, they became the ones who would hold people,” he said. At least once, he said, an assistant coach came in during one of the team’s rituals. “He turned on the lights. I’ve seen everyone naked. One of the captains in the middle of the room asked him what was going on and the player said, ‘Coach, it’s Gay Tuesday,’ and the coach says: ‘I do not want to know.’ He turns off the light again and goes away, close the door,” said the player. The player was interviewed by school and police officials as well as an independent investigator hired by the city. His statements were attended by other adults. three separate studies on hazing, bullying, homophobia and racism. However, those reports, provided by the municipality and the police to 5 Investigates, are almost completely obscured and therefore illegible and useless to the public. “It’s really amazing that she thought the best option was to just cover it up and it will go away,” said the player. “But it won’t go away.” The head hockey coach, Steve Baldassare, who was also the school resource police officer, was placed on leave in January 2021 and reinstated in February. He resigned in July. He and the assistant coaches denied any knowledge of investigators’ misconduct. Baldassare didn’t call us back. The independent inquiry concluded, “There was a culture of bullying” and “misconduct in the team”, but all descriptions of that misconduct were removed. The Danvers school principal said the school department was “approaching staff and student discipline” and “implementing training.” But the city still refuses to tell the community the details of the allegations. Those aren’t the kids,” the player said. He says he doesn’t blame the players. He basically said he sees them as victims. “The adults are the people who have been given the power, they are the ones who are paid to “It’s their whole job to make sure that these kids behave a certain way, and that they actually dropped the ball.” After his police questioning, the player said that the same officer returned home unannounced and asked if he wanted to file criminal charges, he said no to him, because he saw the players as victims.

