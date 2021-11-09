Sports
Who’s playing on ‘Monday Night Football’ tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 9 game
“Monday Night Football” could be a defensive battle in week 9. This week’s matchup features two teams known for defense throughout the history of their respective franchises, and in 2021 at least one of them will have a strong defense.
That would be the Steelers. The Pittsburgh defense got off to a good start to the season, but struggled with injuries during the early season. However, during the team’s winning streak of three games, they have played much better and are getting into shape with TJ Watt healthy.
The team that faces the Steelers is the Bears. Chicago’s season did not go as planned. They hoped to grow after making the playoffs as last year’s No. 7, but they have stumbled in recent weeks. Their defense was fine, but they weren’t able to do much on offense.
Will the Bears get back on track offensively against the Steelers? Or will the Steelers stay hot and earn their fourth game in a row? Here’s everything you need to know about ESPN’s Week 9 “Monday Night Football” game, including kickoff time and more.
MORE:Watch Bears vs. Steelers live with fuboTV
Who’s playing on ‘Monday Night Football’ tonight?
- matchup: Bears at Steelers
- Venue: Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Penn.
The Steelers (4-3) play host to the Bears (3-5) in “Monday Night Football” on Week 9. The two teams move in opposite directions in the middle of the season.
The Steelers have won three games in a row and are starting to find their rhythm. Their offense averages only 18.9 points per game, but they have averaged 21.7 points per game during their winning streak. Meanwhile, their defense is getting into shape, having awarded 20 or fewer points in three consecutive games.
As for the Bears, they had a solid game against the 49ers in which Justin Fields had a stunning fourth-down touchdown scramble. However, they have lost three consecutive games and have averaged 13 points per game during that period.
Chicago will have to find a way to move the ball against Pittsburgh. The Steelers defense has played well in recent weeks, while the Bears offense hasn’t done much under Matt Nagy. The coach will be returning from a COVID-related absence in week 9, so he will need to showcase some innovative new ideas if he wants the team’s success to remain as it was against the 49ers.
What time is the NFL game tonight?
- Date: Monday 8 November
- Time20:15 ET
“Monday Night Football” starts at 8:15 p.m. ET. Every Monday evening game in 2021 is scheduled at that time.
What channel is ‘Monday Night Football’ on tonight?
“Monday Night Football” airs on ESPN on week 9. Steve Levy (play-by-play), Brian Griese (analyst), Louis Riddick (analyst), and Lisa Salters (side reporter) make up the broadcast team.
There will be no alternate broadcast for ‘Monday Night Football’, as the ‘Manningcast’ will not be broadcast.
Streamers can watch the game via Watch ESPN, the ESPN app or using fuboTV,which comes with a seven-day free trial.
Meanwhile, viewers in Canada can watch the match on DAZN free with a 30-day trial.
NFL Live Stream for ‘Monday Night Football’
Because “Monday Night Football” airs on ESPN, it will be available to stream live on all of the team’s digital platforms (ESPN.com, ESPN App, etc.). This is the easiest way for cable or satellite viewers to watch the game.
Cord Cutters also have plenty of options for them to stream “Monday Night Football” during the 2021 NFL season.
Chicago Bears schedule 2021
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Kick-off time
|TV
|1
|Sept 12th
|at LA Rams
|20:20 ET
|NBC
|2
|Sept 19
|vs. Bengal
|13:00 ET
|FOX
|3
|Sept 26
|at Browns
|13:00 ET
|FOX
|4
|October 3
|vs. lions
|13:00 ET
|FOX
|5
|October 10
|at Raiders
|16:05 ET
|CBS
|6
|October 17
|vs. packers
|13:00 ET
|FOX
|7
|Oct 24
|at Buccaneers
|16:25 ET
|CBS
|8
|Oct 31
|vs. 49ers
|13:00 ET
|FOX
|9
|Nov 8
|at Steelers
|20:15 ET
|ESPN
|10
|Nov 14
|Bye
|11
|November 21st
|vs. Ravens
|13:00 ET
|CBS
|12
|November 25th
|at Lions
|12:30 PM ET
|FOX
|13
|5th of December
|vs cardinals
|13:00 ET
|FOX
|14
|12 December
|at Packers
|20:20 ET
|NBC
|15
|the 20th of December
|vs. Vikings
|20:15 ET
|ESPN
|16
|December 26
|at Seahawks
|16:05 ET
|FOX
|17
|January 2nd
|vs. giants
|13:00 ET
|CBS
|18
|January 9
|at Vikings
|13:00 ET
|FOX
Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule 2021
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Kick-off time
|TV
|1
|Sept 12th
|at Bills
|13:00 ET
|CBS
|2
|Sept 19
|vs. Raiders
|13:00 ET
|CBS
|3
|Sept 26
|vs. Bengal
|13:00 ET
|CBS
|4
|October 3
|at Packers
|16:25 ET
|CBS
|5
|October 10
|vs. Broncos
|13:00 ET
|Fox
|6
|October 17
|vs. seahawks
|20:20 ET
|NBC
|7
|Oct 24
|BYE
|8
|Oct 31
|at Browns
|13:00 ET
|CBS
|9
|Nov 8
|vs. bears
|20:15 ET
|ESPN
|10
|Nov 14
|vs. lions
|13:00 ET
|Fox
|11
|November 21st
|at Chargers
|20:20 ET
|NBC
|12
|Nov 28
|in Bengali
|13:00 ET
|CBS
|13
|5th of December
|vs. Ravens
|16:25 ET
|CBS
|14
|Dec 9
|at Vikings
|20:20 ET
|Fox, NFL Network, Amazon Prime Video
|15
|Dec 19
|vs. Titans
|13:00 ET
|CBS
|16
|December 26
|at Chiefs
|16:25 ET
|CBS
|17
|January 3rd
|vs. browns
|20:15 ET
|ESPN
|18
|January 9
|at Ravens
|13:00 ET
|CBS
Monday evening Football schedule 2021
There will be 17 “Monday Night Football” matches in 2021, even if there is no doubleheader. That’s because the season has been extended to 17 games in 18 weeks. In week 18 there will be no ‘Monday night football’; all matches are played on Sundays.
|Week
|Date
|matchup
|Week 1
|Sept 13
|Las Vegas Raiders vs. Baltimore Ravens
|Week 2
|September 20th
|Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions
|Week 3
|27 Sept
|Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles
|Week 4
|4 October
|Los Angeles Chargers vs Las Vegas Raiders
|Week 5
|11 October
|Baltimore Ravens vs. Indianapolis Colts
|week 6
|Oct 18
|Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills
|Week 7
|October 25
|Seattle Seahawks vs. New Orleans Saints
|week 8
|November 1st
|Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Giants
|week 9
|Nov 8
|Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Chicago Bears
|week 10
|Nov 15
|San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams
|week 11
|Nov 22
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Giants
|Week 12
|Nov 29
|Washington Football Team vs. Seattle Seahawks
|Week 13
|December 6
|Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots
|Week 14
|Dec 13
|Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams
|Week 15
|the 20th of December
|Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings
|Week 16
|December 27
|New Orleans Saints vs. Miami Dolphins
|Week 17
|January 3rd
|Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns
