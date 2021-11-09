Who’s playing on ‘Monday Night Football’ tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 9 game

“Monday Night Football” could be a defensive battle in week 9. This week’s matchup features two teams known for defense throughout the history of their respective franchises, and in 2021 at least one of them will have a strong defense.

That would be the Steelers. The Pittsburgh defense got off to a good start to the season, but struggled with injuries during the early season. However, during the team’s winning streak of three games, they have played much better and are getting into shape with TJ Watt healthy.

The team that faces the Steelers is the Bears. Chicago’s season did not go as planned. They hoped to grow after making the playoffs as last year’s No. 7, but they have stumbled in recent weeks. Their defense was fine, but they weren’t able to do much on offense.

Will the Bears get back on track offensively against the Steelers? Or will the Steelers stay hot and earn their fourth game in a row? Here’s everything you need to know about ESPN’s Week 9 “Monday Night Football” game, including kickoff time and more.

Who’s playing on ‘Monday Night Football’ tonight?

matchup : Bears at Steelers

: Bears at Steelers Venue: Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Penn.

The Steelers (4-3) play host to the Bears (3-5) in “Monday Night Football” on Week 9. The two teams move in opposite directions in the middle of the season.

The Steelers have won three games in a row and are starting to find their rhythm. Their offense averages only 18.9 points per game, but they have averaged 21.7 points per game during their winning streak. Meanwhile, their defense is getting into shape, having awarded 20 or fewer points in three consecutive games.

As for the Bears, they had a solid game against the 49ers in which Justin Fields had a stunning fourth-down touchdown scramble. However, they have lost three consecutive games and have averaged 13 points per game during that period.

Chicago will have to find a way to move the ball against Pittsburgh. The Steelers defense has played well in recent weeks, while the Bears offense hasn’t done much under Matt Nagy. The coach will be returning from a COVID-related absence in week 9, so he will need to showcase some innovative new ideas if he wants the team’s success to remain as it was against the 49ers.

What time is the NFL game tonight?

Date : Monday 8 November

: Monday 8 November Time20:15 ET

“Monday Night Football” starts at 8:15 p.m. ET. Every Monday evening game in 2021 is scheduled at that time.

What channel is ‘Monday Night Football’ on tonight?

“Monday Night Football” airs on ESPN on week 9. Steve Levy (play-by-play), Brian Griese (analyst), Louis Riddick (analyst), and Lisa Salters (side reporter) make up the broadcast team.

There will be no alternate broadcast for ‘Monday Night Football’, as the ‘Manningcast’ will not be broadcast.

Streamers can watch the game via Watch ESPN, the ESPN app or using fuboTV,which comes with a seven-day free trial.

Meanwhile, viewers in Canada can watch the match on DAZN free with a 30-day trial.

NFL Live Stream for ‘Monday Night Football’

Because “Monday Night Football” airs on ESPN, it will be available to stream live on all of the team’s digital platforms (ESPN.com, ESPN App, etc.). This is the easiest way for cable or satellite viewers to watch the game.

Cord Cutters also have plenty of options for them to stream “Monday Night Football” during the 2021 NFL season.

Chicago Bears schedule 2021

Week Date Opponent Kick-off time TV 1 Sept 12th at LA Rams 20:20 ET NBC 2 Sept 19 vs. Bengal 13:00 ET FOX 3 Sept 26 at Browns 13:00 ET FOX 4 October 3 vs. lions 13:00 ET FOX 5 October 10 at Raiders 16:05 ET CBS 6 October 17 vs. packers 13:00 ET FOX 7 Oct 24 at Buccaneers 16:25 ET CBS 8 Oct 31 vs. 49ers 13:00 ET FOX 9 Nov 8 at Steelers 20:15 ET ESPN 10 Nov 14 Bye 11 November 21st vs. Ravens 13:00 ET CBS 12 November 25th at Lions 12:30 PM ET FOX 13 5th of December vs cardinals 13:00 ET FOX 14 12 December at Packers 20:20 ET NBC 15 the 20th of December vs. Vikings 20:15 ET ESPN 16 December 26 at Seahawks 16:05 ET FOX 17 January 2nd vs. giants 13:00 ET CBS 18 January 9 at Vikings 13:00 ET FOX

Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule 2021

Week Date Opponent Kick-off time TV 1 Sept 12th at Bills 13:00 ET CBS 2 Sept 19 vs. Raiders 13:00 ET CBS 3 Sept 26 vs. Bengal 13:00 ET CBS 4 October 3 at Packers 16:25 ET CBS 5 October 10 vs. Broncos 13:00 ET Fox 6 October 17 vs. seahawks 20:20 ET NBC 7 Oct 24 BYE 8 Oct 31 at Browns 13:00 ET CBS 9 Nov 8 vs. bears 20:15 ET ESPN 10 Nov 14 vs. lions 13:00 ET Fox 11 November 21st at Chargers 20:20 ET NBC 12 Nov 28 in Bengali 13:00 ET CBS 13 5th of December vs. Ravens 16:25 ET CBS 14 Dec 9 at Vikings 20:20 ET Fox, NFL Network, Amazon Prime Video 15 Dec 19 vs. Titans 13:00 ET CBS 16 December 26 at Chiefs 16:25 ET CBS 17 January 3rd vs. browns 20:15 ET ESPN 18 January 9 at Ravens 13:00 ET CBS

Monday evening Football schedule 2021

There will be 17 “Monday Night Football” matches in 2021, even if there is no doubleheader. That’s because the season has been extended to 17 games in 18 weeks. In week 18 there will be no ‘Monday night football’; all matches are played on Sundays.