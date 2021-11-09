Connect with us

Who’s playing on ‘Monday Night Football’ tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 9 game

“Monday Night Football” could be a defensive battle in week 9. This week’s matchup features two teams known for defense throughout the history of their respective franchises, and in 2021 at least one of them will have a strong defense.

That would be the Steelers. The Pittsburgh defense got off to a good start to the season, but struggled with injuries during the early season. However, during the team’s winning streak of three games, they have played much better and are getting into shape with TJ Watt healthy.

The team that faces the Steelers is the Bears. Chicago’s season did not go as planned. They hoped to grow after making the playoffs as last year’s No. 7, but they have stumbled in recent weeks. Their defense was fine, but they weren’t able to do much on offense.

Will the Bears get back on track offensively against the Steelers? Or will the Steelers stay hot and earn their fourth game in a row? Here’s everything you need to know about ESPN’s Week 9 “Monday Night Football” game, including kickoff time and more.

Who’s playing on ‘Monday Night Football’ tonight?

  • matchup: Bears at Steelers
  • Venue: Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Penn.

The Steelers (4-3) play host to the Bears (3-5) in “Monday Night Football” on Week 9. The two teams move in opposite directions in the middle of the season.

The Steelers have won three games in a row and are starting to find their rhythm. Their offense averages only 18.9 points per game, but they have averaged 21.7 points per game during their winning streak. Meanwhile, their defense is getting into shape, having awarded 20 or fewer points in three consecutive games.

As for the Bears, they had a solid game against the 49ers in which Justin Fields had a stunning fourth-down touchdown scramble. However, they have lost three consecutive games and have averaged 13 points per game during that period.

Chicago will have to find a way to move the ball against Pittsburgh. The Steelers defense has played well in recent weeks, while the Bears offense hasn’t done much under Matt Nagy. The coach will be returning from a COVID-related absence in week 9, so he will need to showcase some innovative new ideas if he wants the team’s success to remain as it was against the 49ers.

What time is the NFL game tonight?

  • Date: Monday 8 November
  • Time20:15 ET

“Monday Night Football” starts at 8:15 p.m. ET. Every Monday evening game in 2021 is scheduled at that time.

What channel is ‘Monday Night Football’ on tonight?

“Monday Night Football” airs on ESPN on week 9. Steve Levy (play-by-play), Brian Griese (analyst), Louis Riddick (analyst), and Lisa Salters (side reporter) make up the broadcast team.

There will be no alternate broadcast for ‘Monday Night Football’, as the ‘Manningcast’ will not be broadcast.

Streamers can watch the game via Watch ESPN, the ESPN app or using fuboTV,which comes with a seven-day free trial.

Meanwhile, viewers in Canada can watch the match on DAZN free with a 30-day trial.

NFL Live Stream for ‘Monday Night Football’

Because “Monday Night Football” airs on ESPN, it will be available to stream live on all of the team’s digital platforms (ESPN.com, ESPN App, etc.). This is the easiest way for cable or satellite viewers to watch the game.

Cord Cutters also have plenty of options for them to stream “Monday Night Football” during the 2021 NFL season.

Chicago Bears schedule 2021

WeekDateOpponentKick-off timeTV
1Sept 12that LA Rams20:20 ETNBC
2Sept 19vs. Bengal13:00 ETFOX
3Sept 26at Browns13:00 ETFOX
4October 3vs. lions13:00 ETFOX
5October 10at Raiders16:05 ETCBS
6October 17vs. packers13:00 ETFOX
7Oct 24at Buccaneers16:25 ETCBS
8Oct 31vs. 49ers13:00 ETFOX
9Nov 8at Steelers20:15 ETESPN
10Nov 14Bye
11November 21stvs. Ravens13:00 ETCBS
12November 25that Lions12:30 PM ETFOX
135th of Decembervs cardinals13:00 ETFOX
1412 Decemberat Packers20:20 ETNBC
15the 20th of Decembervs. Vikings20:15 ETESPN
16December 26at Seahawks16:05 ETFOX
17January 2ndvs. giants13:00 ETCBS
18January 9at Vikings13:00 ETFOX

Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule 2021

WeekDateOpponentKick-off timeTV
1Sept 12that Bills13:00 ETCBS
2Sept 19vs. Raiders13:00 ETCBS
3Sept 26vs. Bengal13:00 ETCBS
4October 3at Packers16:25 ETCBS
5October 10vs. Broncos13:00 ETFox
6October 17vs. seahawks20:20 ETNBC
7Oct 24BYE
8Oct 31at Browns13:00 ETCBS
9Nov 8vs. bears20:15 ETESPN
10Nov 14vs. lions13:00 ETFox
11November 21stat Chargers20:20 ETNBC
12Nov 28in Bengali13:00 ETCBS
135th of Decembervs. Ravens16:25 ETCBS
14Dec 9at Vikings20:20 ETFox, NFL Network, Amazon Prime Video
15Dec 19vs. Titans13:00 ETCBS
16December 26at Chiefs16:25 ETCBS
17January 3rdvs. browns20:15 ETESPN
18January 9at Ravens13:00 ETCBS

Monday evening Football schedule 2021

There will be 17 “Monday Night Football” matches in 2021, even if there is no doubleheader. That’s because the season has been extended to 17 games in 18 weeks. In week 18 there will be no ‘Monday night football’; all matches are played on Sundays.

WeekDatematchup
Week 1Sept 13Las Vegas Raiders vs. Baltimore Ravens
Week 2September 20thGreen Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions
Week 327 SeptDallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles
Week 44 OctoberLos Angeles Chargers vs Las Vegas Raiders
Week 511 OctoberBaltimore Ravens vs. Indianapolis Colts
week 6Oct 18Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills
Week 7October 25Seattle Seahawks vs. New Orleans Saints
week 8November 1stKansas City Chiefs vs. New York Giants
week 9Nov 8Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Chicago Bears
week 10Nov 15San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams
week 11Nov 22Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Giants
Week 12Nov 29Washington Football Team vs. Seattle Seahawks
Week 13December 6Buffalo Bills vs New England Patriots
Week 14Dec 13Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams
Week 15the 20th of DecemberChicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings
Week 16December 27New Orleans Saints vs. Miami Dolphins
Week 17January 3rdPittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns

