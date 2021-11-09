OU Men’s Tennis: Sooners Score 18 Wins Between ITA Fall Championships, Big 6 Fall Invitational | Sport

Oklahoma took its fall slate over the weekend, racking up a combined 18 wins and a doubles title between two tournaments.

After a first-round exit in his final appearance in the 2019 ITA National Fall Championships, senior Mason Beiler started his weekend in San Diego with a nearly three-hour marathon against Wake Forests Taha Baadi, winning in three sets, 6- 1, 3-6 and 6-4.

Stuck in the third set at 4-4, Beiler defeated Baadi in the ninth rally and conceded no point in the 10th to secure the win and his spot in the round of 16.

After falling 6-2 in the first set, Beiler regained momentum and retreated to take the next two sets for a 2-6, 6-3 and 6-2 win over Cornell’s Alafia Ayeni. The win took Beiler’s spot in the quarterfinal round, where he was defeated by San Diegos No. 28 ranked August Holmgren in straight sets, 6-2 and 7-6(4).

Freshman Jordan Hasson, one of two freshmen in the nation selected to compete in San Diego, lost 6-3 to Stanford’s No. 2 in both sets and placed Arthur Frey in the round of 32. Hasson took on Columbias Max Westphal on the consolation side, where he took a 6-2 and 7-5 win to advance to the consolation quarterfinals.

A 6-3 and 6-4 win over Columbus States Alvaro Regalado moved Hasson to the semifinals. Hasson lost the next game to Pepperdines Pietro Fellin, 6-4 and 6-3 to finish his weekend.

At the Big 6 Fall Invite in Waco, sophomore Welsh Hotard and junior Alex Martinez took their first win of the weekend with an 8-4 double win over Texas Techs Franco Ribero and Takeyasu Sekiguchi. The pair advanced to the final after an 8-4 win over Texas Techs Olle Wallin and Dimitrios Azoidis.

Hotard and Martinez claimed the doubles title with an 8-7 (6) win over Texas Techs Isaac Arevalo and Reed Collier. The title wasn’t going to be smooth sailing as the pair trailed 6-2 before they rallied to take the win.

Juniors Mark Mandlik and Justin Schlageter opened the weekend with an 8-6 win over Texas Evin McDonald and Nevin Arimilli to advance to the quarterfinals. An 8-5 win over Baylors Jacob Brumm and Matias Soto brought the pair into the semifinals. An 8-2 loss to Texas Techs Arevalo and Collier ended the pair’s run.

Sophomore Nathan Han and junior Baptiste Anselmo also took a win for the Sooners, knocking down Baylors Brumm and Soto 8-5. The two lost their only other doubles of the weekend, falling 8-5 to Texas Techs Arevalo and Collier.

In singles, Schlageter reached the round of 16 after beating Baylors Justin Braverman in straight sets, 7-6(4) and 6-1. A 6-4 and 6-4 win over Azoidis placed Schlageter in the quarterfinals, where he defeated Baylors Ethan Muza in straight sets, 7-6(3) and 6-4 to advance to the semifinals.

Schlageter then faced Texas Techs Wallin, who came down from a win over Oklahomas Mandlik in the quarterfinals. Schlageter defeated Wallin in a long 5-7, 6-1 and 6-3 match to earn his spot in the final. In the singles championship game, Schlageter was defeated in straight sets by Texas Techs Arevalo, both scoring 6-3.

Mandlik took a 7-6 (2) and 6-4 win over Ribero to secure a spot in the quarter-finals. He dropped the last two sets of the game against Texas Techs Wallin to fall in the quarterfinals 3-6, 7-5 and 5-1.

Anselmo opened his weekend with a 6-3, 6-4 loss to Texas Techs Arevalo in the opening round. He recovered with a win over Francisco Pini of Oklahoma, in straight sets, 7-6 (2) and 6-4 in the consolation round of 16. He also took another win over Texas Techs Ribero, 6-4 and 7-5 on the last day of competition.

Martinez fell 6-3 in straight sets to Texas Techs Collier on the opening round. At the start of the second set of his match against Texas Techs Ribero, Martinez trailed 6-3 and had to withdraw from the game.

Hotard lost his first game of the weekend to Baylors Brumm in straight sets, 6-4 and 6-3. He took a 4-6, 6-4 and 3-0 win over Azoidis in the consolation round of 16 after Azoidis had to withdraw from the match.

Han dropped his first game of the tournament against Texas Techs Wallin in straight sets, 7-6(4) and 6-4. In the consolation round of 16, Han fell to Leighton Allen in Oklahoma States in straight sets, 6-4 and 6-3.

Now that the fall season has ended, Oklahoma’s 2022 spring season schedule will be released at a later date.