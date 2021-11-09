Danvers High School Hockey Team Charged With Hazing, Racist Incidents – CBS Boston





DANVERS (CBS) Angry residents at a rally Monday night robbed Danvers school officials, arguing they had swept an ugly chapter under the rug. It was hidden from the community that you were in charge, Karen Renieri said. READ MORE: Hundreds of children aged 5-11 are getting vaccinated at Littleton School Clinic Everyone here just covers yourself, said Lisa Silva. We checked the box. They’re talking about two winters ago when a boy from the Danvers High hockey team told authorities about racial, homophobic and anti-Semitic hazing rituals in the locker room of their home track, where he was punched in the face with a sex toy and inappropriately touched while they were forced naked. to stand. We were told that these actions do not reflect the core values, mission and vision we seek from our school system, yet the lack of transparency and action says otherwise, said Alice Campbell, a school committee member. A report just made public by an independent investigator has been heavily redacted, but concludes the same as what the police and the prosecutor did: There was not enough evidence to prosecute. READ MORE: Driver charged in crash that killed Sharon Man on route 1 A woman says her son played on that team and saw nothing wrong. My son has never been sexually assaulted or witnessed any sexual assault, Debbie Joyce said. My son is not racist, or homophobic, or part of a white supremacist group, as many bullies on social media have stated. Some school officials say the allegations have been vetted in numerous public rallies. It didn’t seem like the public needed to know the explicit details to understand what had happened and especially what we were doing about it, said Eric Crane, a school committee member. But many parents claim that the school board and the inspector have not been transparent about this. I have no faith in the inspector, nor in the committee members involved in this lengthy investigation, and I ask them to resign, Karen Ranieri said. MORE NEWS: One-on-one with Boston Mayor-Elect Michelle Wu The team’s then coach, a Danvers Police Sergeant, told investigators he knew nothing about the rituals and resigned as coach last summer.

