Chicago Bears drop heartthrob 29-27 in Pittsburgh Steelers





The Bears defeated the Steelers 414-280 but were plagued by penalties and drew 12 flags for 115 yards. Two of the costliest penalties came on questionable calls, including one that nullified a touchdown and another that extended a pittsburgh drive at the end of the game after a third-down sack. Fields completed 17 of 29 passes for 291 yards with one TD, one interception and an 89.9 passer rating, and rushed for 45 yards on eight carries. David Montgomery rushed to 63 yards on 13 carries and Khalil Herbert added 13 yards on four attempts. Cole Kmet led the Bears with six catches for 87 yards. Allen Robinson II added four receptions for 68 yards. And Marquise Goodwin had a catch of 50 yards. The Bears defense played well for most of the game, except for the Steelers’ first and last possession. The Bears fell to 3-6 and lost their fourth game in a row. This is what happened in the match: After the Bears opened the game by going three-and-out, the Steelers took a 7-0 lead on their first possession over rookie who narrowed Najee Harris’ 10-yard touchdown run. The TD capped off a 6-play, 59-yard drive highlighted by Ben Roethlisberger’s 26-yard pass to Chase Claypool on third-and-7 of the Pittsburgh 49. Roethlisberger defeated a blitz and lofted the ball down the right sideline to the 6-4 Claypool, who jumped over 5-11 cornerback Kindle Vildor to hook the pass. The Steelers extended their lead to 14-0 on Roethlisberger’s 4-yard touchdown pass to take Pat Freiermuth on third and goal early in the second quarter. Cover from the Bears was good initially, but no pass rush enabled Roethlisberger to open up. Pittsburgh started the drive at the Bears’ 36 after Cam Heyward on the defensive blocked a pass from Fields at the scrimmage and somehow intercepted the ball. The Bears eventually narrowed the deficit to 14-3 on Santos’ 30-yard field goal with :15 left in the half. They settled for the field goal after Fields failed to make contact with Jimmy Graham in the end zone on back-to-back plays of the 7 and after a false start on Larry Borom of the 12. The Bears struggled on offense for the field-goal drive, with their first five possessions resulting in four punts and one interception. In the first quarter, they struggled to line up for a play and had to call a timeout. In the next play they were penalized for being in an illegal formation. Penalties in the first half destroyed Fields’ completions of 16 yards to Robinson and 17 yards to Jakeem Grant Sr.. The Bears narrowed the gap to 14-6 on Santos’ 22-yard field goal on their first possession of the second half. The kick came after a questionable penalty cleared Fields’ apparent 1-yard TD pass to Graham. James Daniels was flagged for a low block on TJ Watt, but it looked like Daniels was still in the tight end box, barely touching Watt. Two plays later, on a pass on the third screen, Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith took two passes before hitting Fields after releasing the ball, but no flag was thrown. Fields put the Bears in position to score with a 50-yard completion for Goodwin to the Steelers’ 14. The Steelers answered with a 9-play, 75-yard drive capped by Roethlisberger’s 10-yard TD pass Freiermuth with 2:08 left in the third quarter. Boswell missed the extra point and held the score at 20-6. The Bears responded with a 6-play, 82-yard drive of their own that culminated in Mooney’s 15-yard touchdown run, narrowing the gap to 20-13. Montgomery, lining up in the Wildcat formation, took the shotgun snap and handed it to Mooney. The key play on the drive was Fields’ 28-yard pass to Graham down the seam. Boswell followed with a 54-yard field goal that restored the Steelers’ two-point lead to 23-13 early in the fourth quarter. Grant then fiddled at the end of a 32-yard kickoff return when he was hit by Steelers cornerback James Pierre, and Boswell recovered the loose ball at the Bears’ 42. But the defense held out, forcing Pittsburgh to kick. The Bears then narrowed the deficit to 23-20 when Joel Iyiegbuniwe forced Ray-Ray McCloud to fumble on a punt return, and DeAndre Houston-Carson picked it up and gave it back 25 yards for a TD with 6:31 to go . Elevated from the practice squad earlier in the day, linebacker Cassius Marsh fired Roethlisberger down in third. But Marsh was marked 15 yards for taunting, giving Pittsburgh its first down. Boswell’s 52-yard field goal then widened the margin to 26-20 with 2:52 left.

