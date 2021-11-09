Sports
Bollywood’s Cricket Movies – Rediff.com Movies
This is as creepy as it gets, but 2021 will end with two back-to-back releases based on cricket — ’83 and Jersey.
COVID has been a linchpin for many filmmakers, so it’s inevitable that such scenarios will crop up.
That said, a few films over the years have indeed done well with cricket as their backdrop.
You would expect the list to be longer and the box office collections mightier, given India is a cricket-crazed nation, says Joginder Tuteja while listing the cricket movies that have done well.
’83
This is the biggest movie made about a remarkable cricket event.
1983 was a milestone for Indian cricket when the team won the World Cup, and now that wonderful history is being retold with Ranveer Singh taking on the role of then cricket captain Kapil Dev.
Sajid Nadiadwala supported this multi-crore extravaganza that has held the release for over a year and a half.
With director Kabir Khan at the helm, you can expect this movie to be a classy affair with factual elements explored in an entertaining way. Appears on December 24.
Jersey
The remake of the South movie of the same name, Jersey sees Shahid Kapoor playing a failed cricketer and father returning to the cricket ground.
Shahid’s last screen outing was Kabir Singh | in 2019 and that movie was an all-time blockbuster.
Although 2020 and 2021 were the years he would have liked to take advantage of the most Kabir Singh |‘s success, COVID played bummer.
Jersey becomes an emotional tearjerker with many tense moments. Appears on December 31.
MS Dhoni – The Untold Story
Box office collection: Rs 133.50 crores
The biggest box office hit that Bollywood has seen for a film based on cricket, MS Dhoni – The Untold Story turned out to be a cult film itself upon release.
With Sushant Singh Rajput embodying the character of Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Neeraj Pandey and making sure to give audiences more than they asked for, the film became a huge hit.
Lagaan
Box office collection: Rs 30 crores
The Aamir Khan Actor Lagaan is one of the contemporary classics that the Indian film industry has spawned in its more than 100 years of existence.
Director Ashutosh Gowariker’s most successful work, this fictional story set in the British Raj has achieved cult following in its 20-year history.
Lagaan remains timeless as always.
dishoom
Box office collection: Rs 70 crores
Starring John Abraham and Varun Dhawan in the lead roles, dishoom is a popcorn entertainer who keeps the adrenaline pumping.
It has a cricketing background with Saqib Saleem playing a top cricketer who is kidnapped by a bookmaker played by Akshaye Khanna.
The film was quite a success at the box office, although it should have done better given its credentials.
Sachin – A Billion Dreams
Box office collection: Rs 50.89 crores
If you’re making a movie about a legend, you better promote it on that scale as well. Surprisingly, that turned out not to be the case with Sachin – A Billion Dreams who only sporadically saw a promotional and marketing push.
The documentary was released in theaters and became quite the box office success. Surprisingly, it hasn’t been pushed much on the OTT and satellite medium.
A legend like Sachin Tendulkar deserves better.
Azhar
Box office collection: Rs 33 crores
In the biopic of Mohammad Azharuddin, Emraan Hashmi played the title role.
The cricketer had gone through quite a few ups and downs in his personal life and they were told in a short time by director Tony D’souza.
The film was backed by producer Ekta Kapoor and while there were quite a few exciting sequences in it, it covered just about the entire distance. It should have done better.
Jannat
Box office collection: Rs 32 crores
Released at a time when Emraan Hashmi was at its peak and had some successes as the ‘bad boy’, Jannat featured the actor in an interesting part in which his predictions around the game of cricket came true.
Betting, match fixing, crime, drama — Jannat had it all. In addition, good commercial elements were added to the film, especially music by Pritam, which made the film a huge hit.
Ferrari Ki Sawar
Box office collection: Rs 32 crores
Sharman Joshi’s biggest blockbuster solo lead, Ferrari Ki Sawar was a Vidhu Vinod Chopra production that arrived in the wake of the all-time blockbuster success of 3 idiots.
The film was a laughable affair starring Ritwik Sahore as the young boy who dreamed of Sachin Tendulkar’s Ferrari and emerged as a cricketer.
With Sharman as a supporting father, this Rajesh Mapuskar directed film was a hit.
Dil Bole Hadippa
Box office collection: Rs 23.35 crores
One of YRF’s least remembered movies in which both Shahid Kapoor and Rani Mukherji played cricketers.
A movie that only sporadically entertained, it did have a few foot tapping songs, but that was about it.
although Dil Bole Hadippa was designed as a comedy, there was a lot of laughter and little laughter and the film couldn’t really bridge a great distance.
