Boyle Discusses Return With Penguins, Hockey Fights Cancer In Q&A

Not playing competitive hockey for nine months didn’t stop Boyle from scoring three points (two goals, one assist) in 10 games as captain of the third-place United States in the 2021 IIHF World Championship. got from an NHL team, didn’t convince him to retire. The 36-year-old forward signed a professional trial deal with the Pittsburgh Penguins on September 3 and a $750,000 one-year contract with them on October 12.

Hours later, Boyle scored in a season-opening 6-2 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning, his first NHL game in 14 months. He scored two goals in 10 games for Pittsburgh, his eighth team in 16 NHL seasons.

“I believe in myself that with the help of family members and my trainer at home, I have kept that belief alive,” Boyle said. “There’s a mentality every day. There’s a little bit of stigma attached to a PTO, but when you can use that energy to focus every day, especially after you didn’t play last year, you just realize it’s such a privilege to … to play in this league.”

Every day Boyle counts his blessings. He was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia, a type of blood and bone marrow cancer that can be treated with drugs, while he was with the New Jersey Devils on September 19, 2017. , and said his mentality went out of his way to show others battling the disease: “I’ll be fine, don’t worry about me, we’ve got this.”

That strength extended to his 6-year-old son, Declan, who began playing youth hockey after an arteriovenous malformation of his jaw, a rare condition that affects blood flow and oxygen circulation.

“He’s doing a great job,” Boyle said. “He’s really fallen in love with the game, which I had hoped for, of course, but it wouldn’t push him one way or the other. We’re still a little concerned about it, but that’s just the nature of the beast with what he had to go through as long as he had to go through. We’re probably going to get a little bit (post-traumatic stress disorder) from that, probably forever. He’s a trooper. He’s a tough guy.”

Boyle also featured former New York Rangers teammate Dominic Moore at the Smashfest Charity Ping-Pong Challenge in Stamford, Connecticut on August 1. Moore’s first wife, Katie, died on January 7, 2013 at the age of 32 after a nine-month battle. with rare liver disease, one of the few cancers that are often underfunded with fewer treatment options. He founded Smashfest in 2012 to help fund research into rare cancers and concussions, and the 2021 event raised $130,000 with a large turnout despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Moore is the 2021-22 Ambassador for Hockey Fights Cancer, a venture started in 1998 by the NHL and NHL Players’ Association to unite hockey players to support the American Cancer Society and Canadian Cancer Society as national partners for the League-wide campaign that has raised nearly $30 million since its inception.

“He has used all the gifts God has given him to make a positive impact in this world,” Boyle said. “I am thrilled for what he has been able to do as an ambassador because he is such an A-plus person and a determined man with a great support staff and a pleasure to be around.

Boyle relives the aftermath of his toughest fight, an experience he discussed in a Q&A with NHL.com.

What does Hockey Fights Cancer Month mean to you?

“It’s a really great initiative. When I got sick and you see all the (I Fight For) characters in the crowd, I paid more attention to it. Everyone was affected in one way or another. That’s the harsh reality But then you look at all the signs and everyone has a few names on them and I’m sure people could put more, unfortunately, for the people fighting So the merchandise and the money that’s been raised I think it’s “A huge thing because the research and development dollars have made it possible for me to have a much less invasive therapy, play hockey and live my life with minimal side effects. The more research, the more development.” , the more awareness, the more understanding, it’s really powerful what it can do.”

The outpouring of support from NHL players, alumni, fans and those in your inner circle must have been overwhelming. How much boost did that give you and could it give another cancer patient a bigger boost than what drugs can do?

“If you’re inspired to do something or if you have a certain level of motivation or confidence, whatever you do, the product you’re going to run will be better. It’s no different than playing in a hockey game. If you feel it can you feel it, and I certainly felt that in the entire league of players and staffers across the league, many of whom I had never spoken to. It’s a small world, the hockey community, so I knew a lot of names. But the number people reaching out was overwhelming and it was moving. You can believe, especially if someone is reading this who is going through that struggle, there is a force that, believe me, makes a huge difference.”

You made it clear that you were determined to return to the NHL. The Penguins gave you a chance and you make the most of it. How have the game and the Penguins treated you since your return?

“The game is the game, man. There’s no friends. Everyone’s trying to win. The Penguins were great. This is a great group of people. There’s a certain level of comfort in my understanding of what to do. Say it’s comfortable because every day is a challenge. It is. This competition gets better and better every year. We’ve had our own challenges because we’ve had some injuries and a COVID protocol, but something is working and doing our job “for this organization that I think is a really good culture for success. The standards are very high so the practices are intense. It’s great to be a part of something like that again.”

You’ve surpassed that 18-month timeline and said goal setting is important. Was it one day, one minute at a time?

“I think it was more like waking up for the first few weeks, you feel a certain way. Before I was diagnosed, I was getting worse every day, not knowing what was going on, so then I started the treatment it went little by little I started to get a little better In the beginning there were some side effects that worried me but you just try to pay attention to your body because you can almost talk to everything.

“Fortunately for me in the beginning, the treatments and blood tests were once a week and then once every few weeks. But every time it showed progress and my body told me you’re getting better. Now it’s more or less like you you brush your teeth when you wake up and when you go to bed I take my pills at the same time and try to live a healthy normal lifestyle it’s not that hard when you train and try to perform at the highest level because you have to take care of your body But everything has been very, very good Even the tests they’ve done now are also advanced They can look in more detail in the blood test and they can’t find any of the bad cells I think in terms of I’m just lucky again to be able to have this treatment and live the way I live.”

What is your ultimate message about Hockey Fights Cancer?

“You see what cancer can do and the cruelty of the disease, and when people come together to try and fight it, strength in numbers is something huge. The initiative itself has done an incredible job of uniting people. great job with Hockey Fights Cancer Night recognizing fans and young fans and bringing them on the ice and showing them on the center ice how 18,000 people who support you feel If we can continue this momentum of what the initiative has been up to lately has been able to achieve many years, keep pushing, keep raising money for research to try and eradicate this thing, that’s the main goal. We keep fighting, and we do it by strength in numbers. And you can never give up. Like “Jimmy V’ (Jim Valvano) says, man, you can’t give up.”