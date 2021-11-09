Sports
Bears buried by flags in loss to Steelers
PITTSBURGH The Bears got the ball back, a field goal, with 3:16 to play.
Outside of linebacker Cassius Marsh, who was signed just last week, had fired Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in third place Monday night at Heinz Field. Marsh, a veteran who has played for eight teams since 2014, celebrated a spinning heel kick during his regular sack celebration, then ran and posed in a way that I felt he was taunting the Steelers bench, referee Tony Corrente said in a pool report. by.
Corrente called Marsh for taunting, a league-wide emphasis this season. He said it was only because he gestured to the couch.
I think that was bad timing, Marsh said after the game. It was pretty obvious to anyone who saw it that I wasn’t taunting.
Marsh was annoyed that Corrente checked him on his hips as he ran off the field after the looting. He thought it was an occasional contact at the time, but has since seen a video that got him thinking. He said it was incredibly inappropriate and that it was unfair, he has the ability to do that without consequences.
Corrente said he said any contact he had with Marsh had nothing to do with the flag.
Rather than aiming for what would have been fourth and fifteen of their own 46, the Steelers trailed first by three points. Four games later, Chris Boswell kicked a 52-yard field goal to give the Steelers a six lead with 2:56 left.
The Bears would counter with a touchdown and the Steelers a field goal. The final score of 29-27 meant the field goal against the Steelers was the difference in the game.
Marsh’s penalty was the Bears 11th, totaling 110 yards. They finished with 12 for 115 yards.
The Steelers had two for 15 yards at the time and finished with five for 30 yards.
It was a crippling disparity for a Bears team with zero margin of error.
It raised the wrong kind of questions for a franchise that had lost its fourth straight game: Does the Bears’ lack of discipline reflect head coach Matt Nagy, whose job is at stake this season? Or the players who, being the oldest NFL team at the start of the season, should know better?
Whatever the answer is, it is unacceptable. On national television, the Bears were finally exciting, but for all the wrong reasons.
It’s a bit frustrating, said recipient Darnell Mooney. Some of [the penalties], you can see for yourself, it’s kind of like, why?
It’s a great question. As the Bears coaches self-evaluate during farewell week, this is one of many issues they need to address right away.
The ridiculousness started early. After the Steelers took a 7-0 lead on their first drive, the Bears false start with left tackle Jason Peters, followed by a timeout and then an illegal formation.
Flags cost the Bears points. When quarterback Justin Fields threw a 1-yard pass to Jimmy Graham in the third quarter, guard James Daniels was flagged for an illegal block below the waist. Instead of scoring, the Bears pushed back 15 yards. Two plays later, they had to settle for a field goal.
In defense, the Bears committed pass interference on Steelers touchdowns cornerback Kindle Vildor was drafted over tight end Pat Freiermuth when he caught a 10-yard touchdown in the third quarter. The same offense was responsible for nearly every Steelers scoring drive in the last frame; Jaylon Johnson’s 30-yard pass interference made all but nine yards from a Steelers scoring drive that resulted in a 54-yard Boswell field goal.
On the Steelers last possession which resulted in a Boswell 40-yard Boswell field goal with 30 seconds to play Robert Quinn drafted offside for the second time in the game. On the next game, fellow Bears outside linebacker Trevis Gipson did the same.
But nothing was more blatant than Marsh’s harassing penalty. Rather than being flagged for being too aggressive with the ball play, or too eager for the snap, Marsh committed a sin of commission. He stared down the sidelines while the Bears couldn’t help themselves.
On a night of mistakes, it was a spinning heel kick to the gut.
It sucks, said linebacker Roquan Smith. We just have to eliminate them. Self-inflicted I thought it was a BS call. [Marsh] has been celebrating that throughout his career.
