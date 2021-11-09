Michael Holding calls on victims of discrimination in cricket to respond to inquiry | Cricket News

The Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket has opened a call for evidence in the elite and grassroots game; it hopes to collect experiences of discrimination, present examples of good practice and make recommendations to make sport more inclusive







Cricket great Michael Holding urged people to step up

Former West Indian star Michael Holding has urged individuals to submit any evidence they have of discrimination within cricket for a comprehensive investigation.

The Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC) has opened a call for evidence in the elite and grassroots game.

It hopes to collect experiences of discrimination, highlight examples of good practice and make recommendations to make sport more inclusive.

An online survey was opened on Tuesday and entries could be submitted until December 21. Written evidence can also be submitted to the Commission, with more information on how to do this, to be shared on its website next month.

Equality campaigner Holding said: “This is a game I love and have devoted my life to.

“I request anyone who has faced racism, sexism, elitism or any form of unfair treatment in cricket, and anyone who has a story to be included, welcomed or supported, to respond to the Commission’s call for evidence to deliver.

“Now is your time to be heard, to share your story and be part of the change the game so desperately needs.”

The ICEC was established in March this year by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and will use the evidence gathered to prepare a report on the level of fairness in sport.

It comes at a time when discrimination in cricket has come under the spotlight, with Yorkshire having been heavily criticized for their handling of accusations of racism and bullying from former player Azeem Rafiq.

Cindy Butts, president of the ICEC, said: Sky Sports News it is vital that they get a wide range of voices and evidence from all over the cricket world.

She said: “Our call for evidence is now live and we encourage as many people as possible to come forward and share their experiences, whether on or off the field, whether they are a current or former player, a volunteer, anyone who works for the ECB or any other cricket authority.

“That’s what will allow us to examine cricket and say what the reality is.

“We want to be able to hold up a mirror to cricket and say, ‘This is what you look like, these are the experiences people have with cricket’.

“It is absolutely essential that we hear from as many people as possible that they are able to speak openly and honestly about their experiences.

“What I do appreciate is that it’s not easy for people to talk about these issues. We know it can be very difficult for people to talk about experiences of discrimination, so people can prove to us anonymously, with the confidence that it will be confidential if they want it.”