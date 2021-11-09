Former Ohio State Soccer Player Damon Arnette Released By Las Vegas Raiders After Instagram Video





COLUMBUS, Ohio — Former Ohio state soccer player Damon Arnette has only been released by the Las Vegas Raiders in his second season. The Raiders left the cornerback free a video surfaced of him with weapons and making death threats. Later news broke that, according to CBS Sports, Arnette is charged with a hit and miss of a 2020 incident that left a woman unconscious and with $92,000 in medical bills. Very painful decision, Raiders director Mike Mayock said. We’ve put in a lot of time, effort and resources to help him in all aspects of his life… we can’t stand the video of Damon with a gun threatening to take a life. Arnette played for the 2015-19 Buckeyes, recording 140 tackles, four loss tackles, five interceptions, one of which was a pick six against Indiana, two pass breakups and one forced fumble. In 2019, he earned the All-Big Ten award from the second team. He then went on to become the 19th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, one of three first-round picks for OSU along with Chase Young and Jeff Okudah. In two seasons with the Raiders, he has seen action in 13 games, recording 29 tackles, one tackle for loss and three pass breaks. Las Vegas had to release both first-round picks of the 2020 draft, with recipient Henry Ruggs III facing multiple felony charges after being involved in a fatal car accident on Nov. 2. More Buckeyes Coverage What does Purdues upset of Michigan State mean? Judging CJ Stroud in Saturday win How long will OSU be without Garrett Wilson? After messy 26-17 win in Nebraska, OSU still seeks lost dominance Why did a foul with that talent only score 26 points? lesmerises Attack continues to struggle, defense progresses: Post-match decisions Is Quinn Ewers on the Nebraska travel list? no. 5 Ohio State vs. Nebraska preview: everything you need to know before kick-off QB Jack Miller III suspended after drink-driving ticket – Shop the latest Ohio State Buckeyes merchandise: Here you can order Ohio State football gear online including jerseys, t-shirts, hoodies, hats and much more.

