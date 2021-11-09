Long Beach Poly advances to semifinals with dominant win – The562.org





The Long Beach Polys girls tennis team has defied all odds this season. After finishing third in the Moore League, they struggled in the playoffs, using their talent and perseverance to help them succeed even against the most powerful opponents. That talent was on full display on Monday afternoon, when Poly defeated Carpinteria 16-2 in the quarter-finals of the CIF Southern Section Division 4. The win pushed the Jackrabbits ticket back to the semi-finals, a place they haven’t had since 2018 reaches. We just have a really good team this year, said Poly coach Douglas Schlueter after the game. Our team is really starting to play together, that’s the most important thing. It really starts to show what it takes to play together, and what happens when you play together. Support The562.org The Jackrabbits thrived in all aspects of the game this afternoon. The platoon captain was singles player Julia Sutedjo. Not only did Sutedjo win all three of her matches, her victories were convincing and dominant. Sutedjo used her sharp forehand and strong technique to propel her to a score of 6-0 in two of her matches, as she lost only one match all day. I was able to move well and finish my shots very quickly, Sutedjo said. They (Carpinteria) were what we expected in the match. It was good that we did a lot of research beforehand. After her strong performance, Schueter emphasized how important Sutedjo is to the team. Julia is my captain, she has really been there for the team and helped me bring the girls together. She’s got a solid game, she’s been solid for the past four years. said Schueter. The other singles players were also excellent with both Janaiya Willams and Lilia Fuentes winning two of their matches. The Jackrabbits’ only losses of the day came at the hands of Carpinteria singles player Zahra Porinsh. But perhaps even more impressive this afternoon was the success of the doubles. All nine doubles matches were won by the Jackrabbits, as they didn’t lose a single match all day. Doubles partners Hannah Tran and Melyn Lim only lost two matches together, adding to the teams’ impressive performance. The Jackrabbits will have little time to revel in their impressive win as they will make a quick turnaround as hosts of the Geffen Academy in Wednesday’s semifinals at 2pm We’ve been steadily going through all the rounds and we’re looking forward to seeing the next team on Wednesday and seeing what they have to offer, Schueter said. But if today’s win is any indication, the Jackrabbits are ready to take on any challenge. PHOTOS: Long Beach Poly vs. Carpinteria, CIF Girls’ Tennis

