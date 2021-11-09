Hundreds of fans fill ice rink to support Mars Hockey goalkeeper





Mars Area High Schools hockey game Monday night marked the team’s first home game since the female goalkeeper was subjected to fans yelling derogatory chants last month. nearly 1,000 people. Emily Miracle is a student at Mars Area High School Student, but she doesn’t know the keeper well. She wanted to be at the game Monday night to support a fellow student. To the people of Armstrong, shame on you, Miracle said. She speaks to the Armstrong Junior/Senior High School students who chanted derogatory, sexist words during the Armstrong-Mars match just over a week ago. She had the courage to try out a male-dominated sport, and she made the team, and she starts the varsity goalkeeper, and they think they have a right to say something like that to her When she’s literally in the stands standing, Miracle said. I think it takes a lot of courage for women to enter a field so dominated by men, and it’s scary, so I hope people can learn to respect them more, Mars Area High School student, Gillian Porter said. The PIHL took action against the Armstrong students and the team by banning high school students from all varsity hockey games, making the playoffs and probing the varsity team. Given the things they said, I’d like to see a little more discipline, except they just shouldn’t have a fraternity section anymore, said Mars Area High School student Delany Butzine. Support poured into Monday-evening’s game and from the Major League. The Mars team was invited to the Penguins game and was honored with a special shoutout on the scoreboard. A crowd of mostly strangers to the Mars goalkeeper held up posters and placards showing their support for her and the example she leads. People are going to strike you no matter what, but you have to get through it. So it helps to have all these people behind you to help you with that mindset, said Mars Area High School student Delaney Butzine. Mars Hockey Club president Jeff Mitchell released this post-game statement: The way our goalie has treated herself and how she refuses to let any of the recent events keep her off the ice. Her determination is admirable. We are also extremely grateful that we supported her tonight. We were thrilled with the way our Mars hockey family and the hockey community in general have responded and gathered around her. We believe that the support and positivity seen here with this game is a better reflection of what hockey is all about. Thanks to all who attended for making it a special evening.

Monday night’s Mars Area High Schools hockey game marked the team’s first home game since the female goalkeeper was subjected to fans yelling derogatory chants last month. PIHL Commissioner John Mucha said the crowd is usually around 200 people, but Monday night the rink was packed with nearly 1,000 people. Emily Miracle is a student at Mars Area High School Student, but she doesn’t know the keeper well. She wanted to be at the game Monday night to support a fellow student. To the people of Armstrong, shame on you, Miracle said. She speaks to the Armstrong Junior/Senior High School students who chanted derogatory, sexist words during the Armstrong-Mars match just over a week ago. She had the courage to try out a male dominated sport, and she made the team, and she’s a novice varsity goalkeeper, and they think they have a right to say something like that to her when she’s literally in the stands stand, Miracle said. I think it takes a lot of courage for women to enter a field that is so dominated by men, and it’s scary, so I hope people can learn to respect them more, said Gillian Porter, a student of the Mars Area High School. The PIHL took action against the Armstrong students and team by barring high school students from all varsity hockey games, through the playoffs, and putting the varsity team on probation. Given the things they said, I’d like to see a little more discipline, other than just not allowing them to have a student section anymore, said Mars Area High School student Delany Butzine. Support poured into Monday night’s game and out of the major league. The Mars team was invited to the Penguins game and was honored with a special shoutout on the scoreboard. A crowd of mostly strangers to the Mars goalkeeper held up posters and placards showing their support for her and the example she led. People will hit you no matter what, but you have to push through it. So it helps to have all these people behind you to help you with that mindset, said Mars Area High School student, Delaney Butzine. Mars Hockey Club president Jeff Mitchell released this statement after the game: We have a lot of respect for the way our goalkeeper has handled herself and how she refuses to be kept off the ice by recent events. Her determination is admirable. We are also extremely grateful that we supported her tonight. We were thrilled with the way our Mars hockey family and the hockey community in general have responded and gathered around her. We believe that the support and positivity seen here with this game is a better reflection of what hockey is all about. Thanks to all who attended for making it a special evening.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wtae.com/article/hundreds-of-fans-fill-umpc-lemieux-complex-to-support-mars-hockey-goalie-previously-targeted-by-cruel-chants/38194472 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos