Who is Archana Kamath? Five things to know about India’s rising table tennis star

India’s rising table tennis star Archana Kamath won her first major tour title on Sunday when she and Manika Batra won the women’s doubles at the World Table Tennis Contender Lasko. The Indian duo defeated Puerto Rican sisters Adriana and Melanie Diaz 11-3, 11-8, 12-10 in the final.

This was also the second consecutive week that Indians have tasted success in table tennis. G Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai had won the men’s doubles title at the WTT Contender in Tunis last week.

As Indian table tennis continues to make its mark on the global stage, let’s take a look at 21-year-old Kamath’s journey so far:

Family and background

Kamath, born on June 17, 2000, is from Bengaluru. Her parents, Girish and Anuradha Kamath are ophthalmologists.

She was introduced to the sport at the age of nine, when she visited an uncle in Mangalore who happened to have a table tennis table at home. It was her brother Abhinav who was more enthusiastic about the game and would spar with her.

He loved the game way more than me and I happened to be there. But he was also very nice to me. Sometimes he intentionally lost to me so I wouldn’t cry, Kamath said through Scroll.in.

early success

It didn’t take long for Kamath to make her mark in the district and state championships. In 2011, she won the Under-12 and surprisingly the Under-18 titles at the state championships. Two years later, she took an unprecedented 30 titles, divided across age categories, at the Karnataka State Ranking Table Tennis Tournaments.

In November 2014, she became the youngest player to win the U-21 national title at age 14 and five months.

Kamath won her first national senior title in 2018. defeated Batra in the semi-finals and rallied to a 12-10, 6-11, 11-9, 12-10, 7-11, 11-3 victory Krittwika Sinha Roy of West Bengal in the final.

Youth Olympic Games

Despite much success domestically, what helped her gain confidence on the world stage was a fourth place at the 2018 Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires.

She defeated Azerbaijan Jing Ning 4-3 to become the first Indian player, male or female, to reach the semi-finals of the Youth Olympic Games in table tennis. In the last four, she went 11-8, 11-13, 9-11, 5-11, 9-11 to Romanians Andreea Dragoman.

playing style

Although Kamath is small in stature, she is big in aggression.

I like to attack, I want to attack every ball, Kamath told the official ITTF website in a 2017 interview. I feel like playing the way men play. My approach is that I have nothing to lose. On the other hand, they don’t want to lose to a little girl.

She trained in Germany under coach Peter Engel since 2014 and also played for TSV 1909 Langstadt. There are so many spectators, about 150 people, she said of the experience. It really feels great to play in front of an audience. The level of competition is so high. This exposure really helped me improve my game.

She is currently training under Bona Thomas John and sagayaraj at the Padukone-Dravid Center for Sports Excellence in Bengaluru.

Role model

Kamath’s role model is Saina Nehwal, a pioneer for women’s badminton in India.

My role model is Saina Nehwal, the Indian badminton player, said the TT star. She is amazing for what she has done for the country. She works very hard.

Nehwal was the first Indian to win an Olympic medal in badminton when she won a bronze medal in London 2012.