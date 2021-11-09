Sports
Who is Archana Kamath? Five things to know about India’s rising table tennis star
India’s rising table tennis star Archana Kamath won her first major tour title on Sunday when she and Manika Batra won the women’s doubles at the World Table Tennis Contender Lasko. The Indian duo defeated Puerto Rican sisters Adriana and Melanie Diaz 11-3, 11-8, 12-10 in the final.
This was also the second consecutive week that Indians have tasted success in table tennis. G Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai had won the men’s doubles title at the WTT Contender in Tunis last week.
As Indian table tennis continues to make its mark on the global stage, let’s take a look at 21-year-old Kamath’s journey so far:
Family and background
Kamath, born on June 17, 2000, is from Bengaluru. Her parents, Girish and Anuradha Kamath are ophthalmologists.
She was introduced to the sport at the age of nine, when she visited an uncle in Mangalore who happened to have a table tennis table at home. It was her brother Abhinav who was more enthusiastic about the game and would spar with her.
He loved the game way more than me and I happened to be there. But he was also very nice to me. Sometimes he intentionally lost to me so I wouldn’t cry, Kamath said through Scroll.in.
early success
It didn’t take long for Kamath to make her mark in the district and state championships. In 2011, she won the Under-12 and surprisingly the Under-18 titles at the state championships. Two years later, she took an unprecedented 30 titles, divided across age categories, at the Karnataka State Ranking Table Tennis Tournaments.
In November 2014, she became the youngest player to win the U-21 national title at age 14 and five months.
Kamath won her first national senior title in 2018. defeated Batra in the semi-finals and rallied to a 12-10, 6-11, 11-9, 12-10, 7-11, 11-3 victory Krittwika Sinha Roy of West Bengal in the final.
Youth Olympic Games
Despite much success domestically, what helped her gain confidence on the world stage was a fourth place at the 2018 Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires.
She defeated Azerbaijan Jing Ning 4-3 to become the first Indian player, male or female, to reach the semi-finals of the Youth Olympic Games in table tennis. In the last four, she went 11-8, 11-13, 9-11, 5-11, 9-11 to Romanians Andreea Dragoman.
playing style
Although Kamath is small in stature, she is big in aggression.
I like to attack, I want to attack every ball, Kamath told the official ITTF website in a 2017 interview. I feel like playing the way men play. My approach is that I have nothing to lose. On the other hand, they don’t want to lose to a little girl.
She trained in Germany under coach Peter Engel since 2014 and also played for TSV 1909 Langstadt. There are so many spectators, about 150 people, she said of the experience. It really feels great to play in front of an audience. The level of competition is so high. This exposure really helped me improve my game.
She is currently training under Bona Thomas John and sagayaraj at the Padukone-Dravid Center for Sports Excellence in Bengaluru.
Role model
Kamath’s role model is Saina Nehwal, a pioneer for women’s badminton in India.
My role model is Saina Nehwal, the Indian badminton player, said the TT star. She is amazing for what she has done for the country. She works very hard.
Nehwal was the first Indian to win an Olympic medal in badminton when she won a bronze medal in London 2012.
Sources
2/ https://olympics.com/en/news/who-is-archana-kamath-five-things-to-know-about-india-s-rising-table-tennis-star
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]