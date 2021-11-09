NOTEBOOK: Justin Fields Takes Big Step With Late TD Drive Against Pittsburgh Steelers

“My mindset was like, ‘It’s time, we’re here,'” Fields said. “You can be the guy who always gets put in that position and doesn’t show up, or you can be that guy who shows up in the big moments. That was my mindset, and I was just calm and focused on showing up .”

The Steelers gathered to win on Chris Boswell’s 40-yard field goal with :26 to play, but the late clutch was a big step forward for Fields’ growth.

“The big picture for him is great,” said coach Matt Nagy. “When they kicked that field goal, went up by six, there was a really nice moment just looking down the sidelines and you could feel it from the players, like, ‘OK, we fought back to get to this point where a touchdown wins.”

“I looked at Justin and he had a smile on his face like it was his time. The confidence you give as a coach when you see that, it was like he almost hoped this would be the situation. And then for him to deal with it.” to go on and make those moves that he made it was a really good feeling on that sideline and i think if you talk about the growth for him and for the attack and just our team in general that’s a moment .

“But in the end we lost. When you’re there in that dressing room, this is a team game, and that’s what our guys care about. That’s what we care about. We have to figure it out.”

Too many flags: The Bears committed 12 penalties for 115 yards, both season highs in Monday night’s loss.

“Too many penalties,” said Nagy. “What it does is it just pushes you back or gives them free yards. It’s a rhythm game and you want to keep the rhythm. You want to stay away from penalties and I feel like we should be better there.”

The costliest flag negated Fields’ apparent 1-yard touchdown pass to Jimmy Graham, which would have narrowed Pittsburgh’s third-quarter lead to 14-10. Instead, the Bears settled for Cairo Santos’ 22-yard field goal, narrowing the gap to 14-6.

Judge guard James Daniels was penalized at play for an illegal low block against defensive end TJ Watt outside the tight end box. But as it turned out, Daniels barely touched Watt.

On the shelf: Outside linebacker Khalil Mack (foot), safety Eddie Jackson (hamstring), running back Damien Williams (knee), tight end JP Holtz (concussion), inside linebacker Alec Ogletree (ankle) and quarterback Nick Foles (illness) missed Monday night’s game . Cornerback Artie Burns was also inactive.

Defensive tackle Akiem Hicks came out with an ankle injury.

Streak ends: The NFL’s longest active run of field goals was cut short Monday night when Santos missed a 65-yard attempt shortly after time expired. It was his first miss since September 27, 2020 in Atlanta.

Before missing the 65-yarder, Santos connected with 30- and 22-yard field goals, extending his streak to 40 straight field goals. His streak is tied for the third longest in NFL history and the longest by a kicker playing his home games outdoors. The only kickers with longer stripes are the Colts’ Adam Vinatieri (44 in 2015-16) and the Colts’ Mike Vanderjagt (42 from 2002-04). Gary Anderson of the Vikings also made 40 in a row in 1997-98.

Santos is now 13-of-14 (92.9 percent) this year and 43-of-46 (93.5) in the last two seasons with the Bears.

Still streaking: With their 29-27 win over the Bears, the Steelers have now won 20 consecutive Monday Night Football home games, a streak spanning 30 years. Pittsburgh has not lost an MNF home game to the Giants since October 14, 1991 in Hall of Famer Chuck Noll’s final year as coach.

The Bears are now 32-41 on Monday Night Football, 17-15 at home and 15-26 on the road. They have one MNF game left this season, December 20, against the Vikings at Soldier Field.

To the ground: A Bears run that ranked fifth in the NFL in Week 9 with a fantastic 136.6 yards average, was well on his average with 136 yards on 26 carries Monday night.

David Montgomery started running back and returned after sitting out four games with a knee injury, rushing for 63 yards on 13 attempts. Rookie sixth round pick Khalil Herbert, who ran for 344 yards in the four games Montgomery missed, added 13 yards on four carry bags.

The Bears have collected their six highest rushing totals of the season in their last six games with 188, 143, 140, 143, 176 and 136 yards.

Explain it: After rushing 103 yards against the 49ers last Sunday, the most by a Bears quarterback since Bobby Douglass’ 127 yards in a 1972 loss to the RaidersFields, he ran 45 yards on eight carries on Monday night.

Fields is now rushed for 288 yards and two touchdowns on 52 attempts this year, the fourth most yards by a quarterback behind the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson (600), the Eagles’ Jalen Hurts (494) and the Bills’ Josh Allen (319) .

Most points: The Bears’ 27 points on Monday night was their highest performance of the season. Their offense produced two touchdowns and two field goals, as the special teams scored their first TD of the season on DeAndre Houston-Carson’s 25-yard return from an awkward point return.

Much better: Bear defenses showed improvement Monday night, limiting the Steelers to 105 yards on 32 carries. Over the previous three weeks, the Bears allowed 154, 182, and 145 yards on the ground in losses to the Packers, Buccaneers and 49ers, respectively.

Steelers rookie running back Najee Harris was held to 62 yards on 22 carries, averaging 2.8 yards per attempt.

Pocket Attack: The Bears defense registered four sacks from Ben Roethlisberger, bringing their season tally to 25. As of Monday night, the unit had failed to record a sack in its previous two games against the Buccaneers and 49ers after entering Week 7 leading the NFL with 21 sacks.