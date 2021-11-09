Twitter calls Shahnawaz Dahani ‘foreign minister of Pakistani cricket’





Fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani hands out plates of cake to Scottish cricketers. Photo: PCB Twitter video screengrab Pakistani Twitterati are impressed not only with Shahnawaz Dahani’s energy on the pitch, but also off it. When the cricketer was seen standing next to international cricketers next to the pitch in recent weeks, Twitter gave him a new nickname: Foreign Secretary of [the] Pakistani cricket team. It all started with Dahani sharing pleasantries with Indian legend MS Dhoni and a few other cricketers after Pakistan defeated India in their opening match of the T20 World Cup. Video clips of Pakistani players chatting with MS Dhoni after the game, and Dahani eagerly listening to the Indian legend, went viral on social media. On Sunday, Pakistan defeated Scotland by 72 runs, but in the spirit of the match, Pakistan invited their Scottish counterparts to take part in pacesetter Haris Rauf’s birthday celebration. When the duel on the field was over, there was laughter and cheering everywhere as Rauf cut his cake and fed a few small pieces to his teammates. Dahani, who could no longer contain his energy, saw you eagerly running back and forth, handing slices of cake to the Scots. It was then that Twitter had the perfect name for Dahani, bursting with energy, with the intention of showing Pakistan’s soft image and forging friendships left, right and centre: Foreign Minister of Pakistani cricket. Khattak tweeted a photo of “His Excellency” Dahani mingling with the Scottish cricketers. Azizullah tweeted a few photos of the Larkana-born fast bowler shaking hands with Rashid Khan and posing with Dhoni. He described Dahani as an “innocent and pure man” with “zero haters”. Saad Kaiser urged everyone to commend Dahani for offering cake to the Scottish cricketers and being a gracious host. “Do you see Dahani’s energy?” one Twitter user asked. Another user pointed out that Dahani was actually more energetic than our Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Dahani, who is with the team in the UAE as a travel reserve, has not played in any of Pakistan’s five matches so far. The right arm pacer made headlines around the world earlier this year when he managed to take 20 wickets during the 2021 PSL edition, becoming the third bowler to take that many wickets in the tournament. For his outstanding performance, he was named the best emerging player and best bowler of the tournament. For all the latest news, updates and live coverage of the T20 World Cup matches, visit:https://www.geo.tv/t20-worldcup-2021/

