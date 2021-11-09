Michigan football injuries hamper Penn State plan

Earlier this season, Michigan Football traveled to Madison, Wisconsin, leaving Camp Randall Stadium for the first time since 2001 with a road win over the Badgers.

This week, the Wolverine travels to State College, Pennsylvania, in pursuit of their second Beaver Stadium win since 2006, as the storyline of recent rivalry trends continues.

It’s a great location, said coach Jim Harbaugh during ? his Monday press conference. Why? They have a great fan base that is really into it. Like many soccer environments across the country, it’s really good. I’d say you don’t fight it, you go for it. Enjoy that stage, that opportunity.

Personally, I try to pretend they cheered for me, you know, when I was a player. I think I see our players adopting the same mentality. Their music is our music. People love football. Can’t blame her for that. Just get started with it. But when it’s all said and done, there are only 11 players on each side who can influence the game and the umpires. Those are the only people who are actually on the field and who, game after game, can influence the down.

After surviving difficult road conditions this season in victories over Wisconsin and Nebraska, the Wolverines lost at Michigan State. Now Michigan’s job in Happy Valley is more complicated thanks to a rash of injuries that surfaced over the past two weeks. Quarterback Cade McNamara, tight end Erick All, running backs Donovan Edwards and Blake Corum, wide receivers AJ Henning and Andrel Anthony, and cornerback Gemon Green all required medical attention during the win over Indiana or missed the game altogether. It is unclear which of those players will be available on Saturday.

I don’t have any updates on injuries at this time, Harbaugh said. It is a matter of a team that works every day and tries every day. You are refreshing and trying to have good days. Good meetings, good practice and go play the game.

The number of injuries to offensive skill positions will put Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Josh Gattis to the test as they try to develop a game plan. It is possible that the coaches already have an idea of ​​the staff at their disposal for the trip to State College, but there is a chance that some players will make decisions during the game. And given the importance of Corum and All’s two primary contributors, the emphasis of Michigan’s offensive philosophy may shift throughout the week, even if Harbaugh downplayed that idea.

It doesn’t change,” he said. “There’s more of a next man mentality than changing a game plan.

Harbaugh is literally right: The next players on the depth map are up against the Nittany Lions. But Corum, All and Anthony can do things some of their backups can’t, so the games Gattis calls out will definitely be affected by who’s healthy on Saturday.

Harbaugh still frustrated with on-duty

After his teams lost to Michigan State, Harbaugh said the Wolverines planned to send videos of various games to the Big Ten league office for reviews, a common practice by teams each week that became more notable after a game with several crucial calls.

UM was particularly annoyed that a fumble forced by David Ojabo from the outside was quashed after a review in which the umpires said quarterback Payton Thornes’s shin lay before the ball came out of his hand. On the field, the game was originally decided as a touchdown for the Wolverines when edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson recovered the fumble in the end zone.

Here’s the exchange Harbaugh had with a reporter Monday:

Harbaugh: Yeah, as we all expected, we saw mistakes being made.”

Reporter: Did you hear from them?

Harbaugh: That was the reaction, they made a mistake.

Reporter: On that conversation?

Harbaugh: Yes. And others.

Reporter: So they said they made mistakes on other calls?

Harbaugh: Yes.

Reporter: Just be clear.

Harbaugh: Couldn’t be clearer than that.”

Reporter: Well, there were a lot of phone calls, that’s why I wasn’t sure.

Harbaugh: Yes, there were. The movie doesn’t lie, you know.

Maryland Kick-Off Time

The Big Ten announced kick-off times for the final weeks of the season.

The Michigan vs Maryland game on Nov. 20 in College Park will begin at 3:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

