Sold-out crowd shows up to support female goalkeeper targeted by vulgar, sexist chants – CBS Pittsburgh





CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) A sold-out crowd showed support for a local female high school goalkeeper after a video surfaced showing Armstrong High School students making vulgar and sexist comments at her during a game. The chant to Mars goalkeeper happened during a game against the Armstrong River Hawks. The incident gained national attention and ended up banning grade 7 through 12 students from the Belmont Complex for River Hawk varsity or high school games. READ MORE: Mars hockey goalkeeper returns to the ice after vulgar and sexist chants All 850 tickets for Monday night were sold. About half an hour before puck drop at 8pm, only 25 were left. Monday night’s game between the Mars Fightin Planets and South Fayette was moved from the Baierl Ice Complex in Warrendale to the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex to accommodate more fans. Players from even Johnstown and State College were on hand to show their support for the female goalkeeper. Also included in the game were women’s hockey players from Pitt, Chatham and Cal U. She’s incredibly strong, says Tessa Moore, a Wheeling hockey star. If I was, I would have been a wreck. She is incredibly strong. WATCH: Jennifer Borrasso Reports I am shocked that this was allowed to happen and that no one stood up, said hockey mom Amanda Moore. So we’re here tonight to make sure this doesn’t happen again. READ MORE: Armstrong students aged 7-12 banned from Belmont complex after vulgar, sexist chants towards female goalkeeper For some in attendance, it was their first high school hockey game. Its about solidarity, said McDonald’s Brandy Kennedy. It doesn’t make sense on so many levels. She’s doing what I consider to be the toughest position on the ice, and they’re attacking her just because she’s a woman. It was so sad for me to see it like what they said to her. It drove me crazy, said Evelyn Jorinscay, a Cambria County hockey player. The message on Monday evening was sportsmanship, respect and equality. Girls hockey players can be just as good as other hockey players, said Vivienne Volek of Mount Lebanon. I think she does a phenomenal job. Hockey is a big community and we are a big family, said Tom Scherr of Mount Lebanon. We just want to show her that this is the whole family coming out to let you know that what happened wasn’t right. On Saturday night, the Pittsburgh Penguins hosted the Mars team at their home game at the PPG Paints Arena. MORE NEWS: Armstrong School District students yell vulgar and sexist chants at female goalkeeper during hockey game A family friend told KDKA’s Jennifer Borrasso that the keeper didn’t speak Monday night because she doesn’t want the attention. She just wants to play.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/2021/11/08/support-mars-female-goalie-vulgar-sexist-chants/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos