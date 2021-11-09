White Sox Rick Hahn goes to GM meetings to improve a good team

CARLSBAD, California. The White Sox got rid of some important first offseason decisions, refusing to pick up second baseman Cesar Hernandez’s $6 million option for next season, picking up reliever Craig Kimbrel’s $16 million option and opting against giving All Star left handed Carlos Rodon a qualifying bid of $18.4 million for 2022.

Hernandez will sign elsewhere, and Rodon probably will, though CEO Rick Hahn said he’s holding the door open while Rodon and agent Scott Boras look at what multi-year deals can be struck in the open market. Kimbrel, an eight-time All-Star closer who flopped in a no-closer role after Hahn gave up Nick Madrigal and Codi Heuer to get his hands on him, will be dangled as trading ace.

We were evaluating all of our options for Craig for next year, Hahn said.

As Hahn meets with his colleagues in general managers meetings Tuesday and Wednesday, his goal to improve on a 93-win division champion hailed by the Astros in the American League Division Series will be to see what he could get. for Kimbrel in a deal while adding more pitching and a second baseman. Hahn and manager Tony La Russa touted converted first basemen Andrew Vaughn and Gavin Sheets and a healthy Adam Engel as viable rightfield candidates, suggesting an internal option there. And they should probably try to provide novice catcher Yasmani Grandal with a backup with good defensive skills, while trying to find ways to perk up one of the lowest-ranking baseball teams.

As we may be trying to bring in guys from outside, defense will be part of our focus, Hahn said.

But pitching has always been Hahn’s primary focus and will be off-season as well, starting with the GM meetings, which often set the table for the annual winter meetings in early December, but that bigger industry-wide event might not happen. Knowing that the collective bargaining agreement expires on December 1, few are planning a meeting in Orlando, Florida, next month, which could increase the importance of these GM meetings, a smaller gathering but with more face-to-face communication between GMs.

Hahn said the Sox will continue as if there was an agreement, at least for now.

Ryan Tepera, acquired on the trade deadline, is a free agent, and if Kimbrel trades and Michael Kopech goes into rotation as planned, three right-handers remain from the bullpen. Evan Marshall, who has been injured for much of the season, is undergoing surgery on Tommy John.

Hahn said he’s not targeting the trading market above or below the free-agent market as a primary add-on.

Free Agency will have certain options to meet certain needs, and transactions will have others, Hahn said. It’s just a matter of how we line them up. If you spend a lot of money on one thing through free agencies, it might be best to address the other need in a more cost-effective way through trading.

Whether it’s free-agent shortstop Marcus Semien, a former Sox player who hit 45 home runs and stole 15 bases while playing second base for the Blue Jays, Hahn’s idea of ​​spending a lot remains to be seen. Semien could get more than the $18 million annual salaries to be given to the Sox highest-paid players Grandal, Jose Abreu, Lance Lynn and Dallas Keuchel next season and for at least three years, so perhaps Eduardo Escobar is a more reasonable target.

Top free-agent starters include left-handed Robbie Ray, a favorite of AL Cy Young, and right-handed Marcus Stroman, both of whom could land five-year deals in the $100 million and up range. Such long-term commitments to pitchers would be bold by Sox standards.

All eyes are on how the front office improves a good team.

We have work to do, Hahn said.

Post-season performance was disappointing. The performance after the season was frustrating. It highlighted certain areas where we need to get better.

REMARK: Sox right handed Lance Lynn is one of three finalists for the AL Cy Young Award. He is accompanied by the Yankees Gerrit Cole and the Blue Jays Robbie Ray. Lynn went 11-6 with a 2.69 ERA. In 157 innings, he struckout 176 batters and walked 45.