Australia makes first tour of Pakistan in 24 years





The Australian men’s team will tour Pakistan in March-April 2022 in three formats, playing in the country for the first time since 1998.

The Pakistan Cricket Board released details for the seven-match tour on Monday. The campaign includes three ICC World Test Championship matches through March, three ICC Cricket World Cup Super League ODIs (March 29 to April 2) and one T20I (April 5). I am delighted to welcome Australia to Pakistan. From a personal point of view, I am very pleased to be well involved in a series of three tests, experts rejoice,” said PCB chairman Ramiz Raja. Australia is one of the best performing teams and they are playing in our backyard for the first time after a 24 year hiatus and that will be a special treat for the fans. Likewise, it will be a great opportunity for the Australian cricketers to not only play in our iconic venues, but also to feel and enjoy the respect, love and hospitality that this amazing country offers, something most of their previous generation of cricketers have missed by playing offshore.

Video

cwc19



05:18

Match Highlights: Pakistan v Scotland Ahead of the series, a delegation from Cricket Australia will visit Pakistan to meet PCB officials and provincial and federal authorities to discuss and finalize matters related to team operations, logistics, security and Covid-19 protocols. . Australia’s last tour of Pakistan was in 1998-99, which in turn was their first series in Pakistan since 1959-60. Cricket Australia is excited about the prospect of touring Pakistan next year for what will be a highly anticipated series in a country so incredibly passionate about the game and their national team,” said CA chief Nick Hockley. Pakistan is a formidable opponent with an exceptionally talented team as evidenced by their dynamic performance in the current ICC Mens T20 World Cup in the UAE. We thank the PCB for their significant efforts in planning the tour and look forward to continuing to work closely in the coming months to finalize the necessary operations, logistics, security and Covid-19 protocols. The safety and wellbeing of our players and staff remains our number one priority, and we will continue to work with the PCB and relevant authorities to ensure appropriate and sufficient arrangements are made for the tour. To test March 3-7, 1st Test, Karachi

March 12-16 2nd Test, Rawalpindi

March 21-25 3rd Test, Lahore ODIs March 29 1st ODI, Lahore

March 31, 2nd ODI, Lahore

April 2 3 ODI, Lahore T20I Apr 5 only T20I, Lahore More to come



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.icc-cricket.com/news/2345116 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos